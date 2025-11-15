APE Sophie Morigeau

Passport to the Kootenays · Passeport pour les Kootenays item
Passport to the Kootenays · Passeport pour les Kootenays
$50

*2 REMAINING*


Passport to the Kootenays is a collection of coupons and vouchers from business and services in the Kootenay area. From Creston to Fernie, Grand Forks to Nelson. It is a great spotlights on businesses that are in the community.


The Passport is $50 and if you order though our site, you will be supporting our students fundraising for their French exchange as well as saving $10, as the Passport is $60 directly through their home page.


To see some of the listed businesses, please click on the link below to see the index.


https://passporttothekootenays.site/



Tourtière: meat · viande item
Tourtière: meat · viande
$27

*Limited Quatity Available*


Meat Tourtière ingredients: pork, beef, veal, potato, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, and spices


Tourtière à la viande: porc, bœuf, veau, pommes de terre, oignons, l'ail, chapelure et épices


Tourtière: vegetarian · vegetalienne vegan item
Tourtière: vegetarian · vegetalienne vegan
$27

*Limited Quatity Available*


Vegetarian Tourtière: mushrooms, chickpeas, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, and spices


Tourtière vegetalienne - vegan: champignons, pois chiches, oignons, ail, chapelure, et des épices

Seven Summits Coffee/Café - École Sept-Sommets The Awakener item
Seven Summits Coffee/Café - École Sept-Sommets The Awakener
$22

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

A bold and intense Dark Roast featuring beans from Ethiopia and Nicaragua. Expect rich notes of Cacao and Caramel, beautifully finished with a hint of bright Cherry. Washed process for a clean, powerful cup.

Seven Summits Coffee/Café - École Sept-Sommets The Flume (Me item
Seven Summits Coffee/Café - École Sept-Sommets The Flume (Me
$22

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

A balanced Medium Roast blending Ethiopia and Nicaragua. This clean, Washed coffee offers delightful notes of Sweetness, smooth Cacao, and a bright hint of Apple.

Socks · Bas - Oui, Oui, Mon Chérie sz. S/M item
Socks · Bas - Oui, Oui, Mon Chérie sz. S/M
$25
Socks · Bas - Oui, Oui, Mon Chérie sz. M/L item
Socks · Bas - Oui, Oui, Mon Chérie sz. M/L
$25
Socks · Bas - Champ de Lavande sz. S/M item
Socks · Bas - Champ de Lavande sz. S/M
$25

*SOLD OUT*

Socks · Bas - Champ de Lavande sz. M/L item
Socks · Bas - Champ de Lavande sz. M/L
$25
Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Earl Grey item
Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Earl Grey
$12

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

A traditional Black Tea from Sri Lanka. The rich leaves are beautifully infused with natural Bergamot oil, creating a heady, aromatic, and invigorating cup.

Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Chai item
Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Chai
$12

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

An exotic Black Tea blend from India and Sri Lanka. It features creamy Madagascar Vanilla and a symphony of Malabar Coast spices including Cinnamon and Clove. Finished with a warm Ginger kick and sweet Cardamom.

Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Peppermint item
Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Peppermint
$12

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

A vibrant, pure Herbal Tea made exclusively with Peppermint Leaves from USA Washington State. Experience the intensely Pungent, Cool, and Fresh notes, delivering a refreshing menthol finish.

Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Jasmine Gold Dragon item
Seven Summits Tea/Thé - Organic Jasmine Gold Dragon
$12

Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.

This exquisite Green Tea from China's Jiangxi Province is scented with Midnight May Flowers, imparting an abundant, heady Jasmine character on a light, seasonal base. Ingredients: Green tea, jasmine petals.

Two Pack of Socks · Deux Paquets de Bas item
Two Pack of Socks · Deux Paquets de Bas
$45

*SOLD OUT S/M Champ de Lavende*


Choose from the two designs and S/M or M/L for your bundle · Choisissez parmi les deux modèles et la taille S/M ou M/L pour votre ensemble


Fernie Coffee Roasters - Mt. Fernie (Med) item
Fernie Coffee Roasters - Mt. Fernie (Med)
$20

Fernie Roasting Company is a local coffee roaster in Fernie, BC. This brew is a medium roast from Columbia.

Notes: Smooth sweet fruity Elevation: 1200-2000m Processing: Washed Sun Dried

Fernie Coffee Roasters - Sophie Morigeau First Chair (Dark) item
Fernie Coffee Roasters - Sophie Morigeau First Chair (Dark)
$20

Fernie Roasting Company is a local coffee roaster in Fernie, BC. This brew is a dark roast from Columbia.

Notes: Smooth sweet caramel/smoky Elevation: 1200-2000m Processing: Washed Sun Dried

