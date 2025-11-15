APE Sophie Morigeau

*2 REMAINING*
Passport to the Kootenays is a collection of coupons and vouchers from business and services in the Kootenay area. From Creston to Fernie, Grand Forks to Nelson. It is a great spotlights on businesses that are in the community.
The Passport is $50 and if you order though our site, you will be supporting our students fundraising for their French exchange as well as saving $10, as the Passport is $60 directly through their home page.
To see some of the listed businesses, please click on the link below to see the index.
https://passporttothekootenays.site/
*Limited Quatity Available*
Meat Tourtière ingredients: pork, beef, veal, potato, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, and spices
Tourtière à la viande: porc, bœuf, veau, pommes de terre, oignons, l'ail, chapelure et épices
*Limited Quatity Available*
Vegetarian Tourtière: mushrooms, chickpeas, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, and spices
Tourtière vegetalienne - vegan: champignons, pois chiches, oignons, ail, chapelure, et des épices
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
A bold and intense Dark Roast featuring beans from Ethiopia and Nicaragua. Expect rich notes of Cacao and Caramel, beautifully finished with a hint of bright Cherry. Washed process for a clean, powerful cup.
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
A balanced Medium Roast blending Ethiopia and Nicaragua. This clean, Washed coffee offers delightful notes of Sweetness, smooth Cacao, and a bright hint of Apple.
*SOLD OUT*
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
A traditional Black Tea from Sri Lanka. The rich leaves are beautifully infused with natural Bergamot oil, creating a heady, aromatic, and invigorating cup.
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
An exotic Black Tea blend from India and Sri Lanka. It features creamy Madagascar Vanilla and a symphony of Malabar Coast spices including Cinnamon and Clove. Finished with a warm Ginger kick and sweet Cardamom.
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
A vibrant, pure Herbal Tea made exclusively with Peppermint Leaves from USA Washington State. Experience the intensely Pungent, Cool, and Fresh notes, delivering a refreshing menthol finish.
Seven Summits Coffee Company is a Kootenay coffee roaster & tea producer in Rossland, BC.
This exquisite Green Tea from China's Jiangxi Province is scented with Midnight May Flowers, imparting an abundant, heady Jasmine character on a light, seasonal base. Ingredients: Green tea, jasmine petals.
*SOLD OUT S/M Champ de Lavende*
Choose from the two designs and S/M or M/L for your bundle · Choisissez parmi les deux modèles et la taille S/M ou M/L pour votre ensemble
Fernie Roasting Company is a local coffee roaster in Fernie, BC. This brew is a medium roast from Columbia.
Notes: Smooth sweet fruity Elevation: 1200-2000m Processing: Washed Sun Dried
Fernie Roasting Company is a local coffee roaster in Fernie, BC. This brew is a dark roast from Columbia.
Notes: Smooth sweet caramel/smoky Elevation: 1200-2000m Processing: Washed Sun Dried
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!