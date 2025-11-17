ESM Voyage en France - 5e, 6e, & 7e année

About this event
Your donation funds are directed to the annual exchange trip to France for the Grade 5 & 6 students
Your donation funds are directed to the annual exchange trip to France for the Grade 5 & 6 students
Your donation funds are directed to the annual exchange trip to France for the Grade 5 & 6 students
Your donation funds are directed to the annual exchange trip to France for the Grade 5 & 6 students
Your donation funds are directed to the annual exchange trip to France for the Grade 5 & 6 students
**DONATE WHAT YOU"D LIKE**
Please feel fre to enter a vealue of your choice to donate as opposed to one of the above options.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!