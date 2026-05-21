In this workshop, participants will learn the beading techniques Debby was taught in Labrador. Students will hand stitch a design onto Melton cloth using glass seed and bugle beads, beading thread, and a combination of sewing and beading needles. Each participant will complete a finished piece mounted in a small frame to take home.
What to Bring to the Workshop
Participants are asked to bring the following supplies:
- One 8" x 12" tray or shallow container to hold and organize small parts
- One small sewing needle
- One large sewing needle
- Sewing thread (any colour)
- Tweezers
- Scissors
- Reading glasses (if required)
- A lamp and extension cord (if needed for additional lighting)
Having these items on hand will help ensure a comfortable and enjoyable workshop experience.
In this workshop, participants will learn the beading techniques Debby was taught in Labrador. Students will hand stitch a design onto Melton cloth using glass seed and bugle beads, beading thread, and a combination of sewing and beading needles. Each participant will complete a finished piece mounted in a small frame to take home.
What to Bring to the Workshop
Participants are asked to bring the following supplies:
- One 8" x 12" tray or shallow container to hold and organize small parts
- One small sewing needle
- One large sewing needle
- Sewing thread (any colour)
- Tweezers
- Scissors
- Reading glasses (if required)
- A lamp and extension cord (if needed for additional lighting)
Having these items on hand will help ensure a comfortable and enjoyable workshop experience.