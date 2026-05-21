Clarenville Regional Arts Association Corp.

Hosted by

Clarenville Regional Arts Association Corp.

About this event

Beading

Clarenville Events Centre 15 Blackmore Ave

Clarenville, NL A5A 1B8, Canada

General Admission
$40

In this workshop, participants will learn the beading techniques Debby was taught in Labrador. Students will hand stitch a design onto Melton cloth using glass seed and bugle beads, beading thread, and a combination of sewing and beading needles. Each participant will complete a finished piece mounted in a small frame to take home.


What to Bring to the Workshop

Participants are asked to bring the following supplies:

  • One 8" x 12" tray or shallow container to hold and organize small parts
  • One small sewing needle
  • One large sewing needle
  • Sewing thread (any colour)
  • Tweezers
  • Scissors
  • Reading glasses (if required)
  • A lamp and extension cord (if needed for additional lighting)

Having these items on hand will help ensure a comfortable and enjoyable workshop experience.

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