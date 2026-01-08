Bid, Win, Save Lives! Rescue Friends 2026 Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Make a $20 or greater Donation to Rescue Friends Animal Foundation
Starting bid
Approx value $230
Enjoy a fantastic day out thanks to the generous support of Apple Creek Golf Course in aid of the Rescue Friends Online Auction.
This package includes:
🏌️ 18 Holes of Golf for Two Players (2-Some)
🚗 Power Cart Included
📅 Valid any day of the week – no time restrictions
⏳ No expiry
Plus some added fun:
🎮 Two (2) One-Hour Unlimited Play Arcade Cards
🎟️ No ticket redemption
⏱️ Time starts once activated in the arcade
How to Redeem:
Please call the Apple Creek Pro Shop to book your tee time:
📞 403-912-2191 ext. 0
Golf passes must be presented at check-in.
Whether you’re planning a relaxing round of golf, a fun day out, or gifting this to someone special, this is an incredible experience with no blackout dates and no expiry.
Thank you to Apple Creek Golf Course for supporting rescue animals and helping make this auction possible 💚🐾
Starting bid
This certificate can be EMAILED to the successful bidder
Approx Value $300
Escape to the Rockies | Multiple Properties to Choose From
Enjoy a memorable mountain getaway thanks to the generous support of Banff Lodging Company, a 100% Canadian-owned hospitality group offering some of the most loved accommodations in Banff and Canmore.
This certificate includes:
✨ One-night accommodation
🏨 Your choice of any Banff Lodging Company property, including:
Relax after a day of hiking or skiing in soothing hot tubs, enjoy exceptional on-site dining, or indulge in spa treatments at Red Earth Spa or Meadow Spa & Pools.
📍 Certificate must be presented at check-in.
This is a perfect getaway for couples, adventurers, or anyone who loves the mountains, with incredible flexibility to choose the property and travel window that suits them best.
A huge thank you to Banff Lodging Company for supporting Rescue Friends Animal Foundation and helping animals in need 🐾💚
Starting bid
Family Fun at Butterfield Acres!
Bring the whole family out to experience the REAL farm life at Butterfield Acres Farm in Calgary!
This auction item includes a 4-pack of admission passes – valid for children or adults. Perfect for a family day or a fun outing with friends!
The winning bidder must pick up the passes.
Regular Admission Prices:
Children (walking – 17 yrs): $15.99
Seniors (65+): $17.99
Adults: $18.99
Location: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW, Calgary
Learn more: ButterfieldAcres.com
With this 4-pack, you’ll enjoy a memorable day meeting the animals, exploring the farm, and making wonderful memories – all while supporting Rescue Friends!
Value: approx. $75
Bid now to win this farm-tastic family experience!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a relaxing mountain escape in the heart of the Rockies!
Approx Value $300
This package includes:
Enjoy the serenity of the mountains, cozy chalet accommodations, and breathtaking views just minutes from Banff and Lake Louise.
This stay has been generously donated by Castle Mountain Chalets in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Every bid helps us continue rescuing, caring for, and rehoming animals in need.
✨ Bid now and enjoy a cozy mountain escape while supporting rescue animals!
Starting bid
Saddle up for an unforgettable Rocky Mountain adventure!
This experience includes:
Take in the fresh mountain air, stunning views, and peaceful wilderness as you explore one of Alberta’s most beautiful landscapes on horseback.
This gift certificate can be applied toward the Buffalo Loop ride or any ride offered by Boundary Ranch.
This experience has been generously donated in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Your bid helps us continue rescuing and caring for animals in need.
✨ Bid now for a true western adventure in the Rockies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!