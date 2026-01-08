Bid, Win, Save Lives! Rescue Friends 2026 Online Auction

⛳ Apple Creek Golf Course – Golf & Arcade Experience Package ⛳

Approx value $230





Enjoy a fantastic day out thanks to the generous support of Apple Creek Golf Course in aid of the Rescue Friends Online Auction.

This package includes:

🏌️ 18 Holes of Golf for Two Players (2-Some)

🚗 Power Cart Included

📅 Valid any day of the week – no time restrictions

⏳ No expiry

Plus some added fun:

🎮 Two (2) One-Hour Unlimited Play Arcade Cards

🎟️ No ticket redemption

⏱️ Time starts once activated in the arcade

How to Redeem:

Please call the Apple Creek Pro Shop to book your tee time:

📞 403-912-2191 ext. 0

Golf passes must be presented at check-in.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing round of golf, a fun day out, or gifting this to someone special, this is an incredible experience with no blackout dates and no expiry.

Thank you to Apple Creek Golf Course for supporting rescue animals and helping make this auction possible 💚🐾