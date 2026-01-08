Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

Hosted by

Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

About this event

Bid, Win, Save Lives! Rescue Friends 2026 Online Auction

Pick-up location

Queensland, Calgary, AB, Canada

$20 Donation
$20

Starting bid

Make a $20 or greater Donation to Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

Apple Creek Golf Course (Airdrie) item
Apple Creek Golf Course (Airdrie) item
Apple Creek Golf Course (Airdrie) item
Apple Creek Golf Course (Airdrie)
$1

Starting bid

Apple Creek Golf Course – Golf & Arcade Experience Package

Approx value $230


Enjoy a fantastic day out thanks to the generous support of Apple Creek Golf Course in aid of the Rescue Friends Online Auction.

This package includes:

🏌️ 18 Holes of Golf for Two Players (2-Some)
🚗 Power Cart Included
📅 Valid any day of the week – no time restrictions
No expiry

Plus some added fun:

🎮 Two (2) One-Hour Unlimited Play Arcade Cards
🎟️ No ticket redemption
⏱️ Time starts once activated in the arcade

How to Redeem:
Please call the Apple Creek Pro Shop to book your tee time:
📞 403-912-2191 ext. 0
Golf passes must be presented at check-in.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing round of golf, a fun day out, or gifting this to someone special, this is an incredible experience with no blackout dates and no expiry.

Thank you to Apple Creek Golf Course for supporting rescue animals and helping make this auction possible 💚🐾

One-Night Stay at Any Banff Lodging Company Hotel item
One-Night Stay at Any Banff Lodging Company Hotel item
One-Night Stay at Any Banff Lodging Company Hotel item
One-Night Stay at Any Banff Lodging Company Hotel
$1

Starting bid

🏔️ One-Night Stay at Any Banff Lodging Company Hotel 🏔️

This certificate can be EMAILED to the successful bidder


Approx Value $300


Escape to the Rockies | Multiple Properties to Choose From

Enjoy a memorable mountain getaway thanks to the generous support of Banff Lodging Company, a 100% Canadian-owned hospitality group offering some of the most loved accommodations in Banff and Canmore.

This certificate includes:

One-night accommodation
🏨 Your choice of any Banff Lodging Company property, including:

  • Hidden Ridge Resort
  • Banff Rocky Mountain Resort
  • Canmore Rocky Mountain Inn
  • Tunnel Mountain Resort
  • Fox Hotel & Suites
  • Banff Caribou Lodge & Spa
  • Banff Ptarmigan Inn
  • Pocaterra Inn & Waterslide
  • Rundlestone Lodge
  • Moose Hotel & Suites
  • Otter Hotel
  • Hotel Canoe & Suites

Relax after a day of hiking or skiing in soothing hot tubs, enjoy exceptional on-site dining, or indulge in spa treatments at Red Earth Spa or Meadow Spa & Pools.

📅 Validity & Important Details

  • Valid travel dates:
    • May 1 – June 18, 2026
    • October 12 – December 17, 2026
    • January 3 – April 30, 2027
  • Not valid:
    • Canadian & U.S. holidays
    • Long weekends
    • Summer season
    • Saturdays at Hidden Ridge Resort or Moose Hotel & Suites
  • Expiry: April 30, 2027
  • Subject to availability
  • Reservations required
  • Single use only | No cash value

📍 Certificate must be presented at check-in.

This is a perfect getaway for couples, adventurers, or anyone who loves the mountains, with incredible flexibility to choose the property and travel window that suits them best.

A huge thank you to Banff Lodging Company for supporting Rescue Friends Animal Foundation and helping animals in need 🐾💚

Butterfield Acres 4 Pass
$1

Starting bid

Family Fun at Butterfield Acres! 

Bring the whole family out to experience the REAL farm life at Butterfield Acres Farm in Calgary! 

This auction item includes a 4-pack of admission passes – valid for children or adults. Perfect for a family day or a fun outing with friends!

The winning bidder must pick up the passes.

 Regular Admission Prices:
  Children (walking – 17 yrs): $15.99
 ‍ Seniors (65+): $17.99
  Adults: $18.99

 Location: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW, Calgary
  Learn more: ButterfieldAcres.com

 With this 4-pack, you’ll enjoy a memorable day meeting the animals, exploring the farm, and making wonderful memories – all while supporting Rescue Friends!

 Value: approx. $75

 Bid now to win this farm-tastic family experience!

One-Night Stay at Castle Mountain Chalets (Banff National Pa item
One-Night Stay at Castle Mountain Chalets (Banff National Pa item
One-Night Stay at Castle Mountain Chalets (Banff National Pa item
One-Night Stay at Castle Mountain Chalets (Banff National Pa
$1

Starting bid

🌄 One-Night Stay at Castle Mountain Chalets (Banff National Park)

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a relaxing mountain escape in the heart of the Rockies!

Approx Value $300


This package includes:


  • 🏡 One-night complimentary stay
  • 🌲 Classic Cedar Chalet (ECED)
  • 📍 Located in beautiful Banff National Park
  • 🎁 Fully transferable – perfect as a gift!

Enjoy the serenity of the mountains, cozy chalet accommodations, and breathtaking views just minutes from Banff and Lake Louise.

💙 Why It Matters

This stay has been generously donated by Castle Mountain Chalets in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Every bid helps us continue rescuing, caring for, and rehoming animals in need.

📅 Details & Restrictions

  • Valid for one-night stay
  • Valid between November 1, 2026 – April 31, 2027
  • Advance reservation required
  • Subject to availability (blackout dates may apply)
  • Must be redeemed in a single stay
  • No cash value

🎉 Perfect For:

  • A romantic getaway
  • A peaceful solo retreat
  • A thoughtful gift for someone special

Bid now and enjoy a cozy mountain escape while supporting rescue animals!

Boundary Ranch Trail Ride Experience (Kananaskis Country) item
Boundary Ranch Trail Ride Experience (Kananaskis Country) item
Boundary Ranch Trail Ride Experience (Kananaskis Country) item
Boundary Ranch Trail Ride Experience (Kananaskis Country)
$1

Starting bid

🐎 Boundary Ranch Trail Ride Experience (Kananaskis Country)

Saddle up for an unforgettable Rocky Mountain adventure!

This experience includes:

  • 🐴 Buffalo Loop Trail Ride (1 hour)
  • 👥 For Two Guests
  • 🌲 Scenic ride through forested trails in Kananaskis Country
  • 🦬 Pass by the Buffalo Viewing Paddock & Teepee Village

Take in the fresh mountain air, stunning views, and peaceful wilderness as you explore one of Alberta’s most beautiful landscapes on horseback.

💰 Value: $216 CAD

This gift certificate can be applied toward the Buffalo Loop ride or any ride offered by Boundary Ranch.

💙 Why It Matters

This experience has been generously donated in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Your bid helps us continue rescuing and caring for animals in need.

📅 Details & Restrictions

  • Valid until September 30, 2026
  • Reservation required (book online at boundaryranch.com)
  • Certificate is not redeemable for cash
  • Value can be applied toward other rides if desired

🎉 Perfect For:

  • A unique date idea
  • Adventure lovers
  • Visitors wanting a true Alberta experience
  • A memorable gift

Bid now for a true western adventure in the Rockies!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!