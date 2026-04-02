EDAM Performing Arts Society

Hosted by

EDAM Performing Arts Society

About this event

BIPOC Intro to Contact Workshop

303 E 8th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5T 1S2, Canada

EDAM Supporter
$70

For those who are economically abundant or sustained and reliably meet basic needs.

Regular
$53

For those who are economically balanced and usually meet basic needs.


Subsidized
$36

For those who are economically constrained or underemployed and may not always meet basic needs.

EDAM Membership
$5

To participate in classes at EDAM, you must be a member. If you are new to EDAM, please purchase a membership. EDAM Membership is a lifetime membership (one-time $5 membership fee).

Add a donation for EDAM Performing Arts Society

$

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