BLK Biz Mental Health Initiative: Physical Wellness Movement & Nourishment

Access to all sessions, workshops, and wellness activities for the day





Join us for a day of:

• Juicing + take-home recipes

• Nourishing food + conversation

• Movement sessions led by a community-based fitness coach

• Space to connect, reflect, and learn in community





Cost for the day is $30 but this is a Pay What You Can and Pay If You Can model. No pressure, we want this to be accessible to everyone.