BLK Biz Mental Health Initiative: Physical Wellness Movement & Nourishment

About this event
Access to all sessions, workshops, and wellness activities for the day
Join us for a day of:
• Juicing + take-home recipes
• Nourishing food + conversation
• Movement sessions led by a community-based fitness coach
• Space to connect, reflect, and learn in community
Cost for the day is $30 but this is a Pay What You Can and Pay If You Can model. No pressure, we want this to be accessible to everyone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!