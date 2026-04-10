BLK OWNED

Hosted by

BLK OWNED

About this event

BLK Biz Mental Health Initiative: Physical Wellness Movement & Nourishment

754 Barton St E

Hamilton, ON L8L 3B1, Canada

Physical Wellness Session Access
Pay what you can

Access to all sessions, workshops, and wellness activities for the day


Join us for a day of:
• Juicing + take-home recipes
• Nourishing food + conversation

• Movement sessions led by a community-based fitness coach
• Space to connect, reflect, and learn in community


Cost for the day is $30 but this is a Pay What You Can and Pay If You Can model. No pressure, we want this to be accessible to everyone.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!