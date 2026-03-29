WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Build a birdhouse for songbirds

About this shop
Workshop from 1:00 to 2:00
Please visit the Bragg Creek Wild registration booth on May 2nd for the workshop location. Children younger than 10 years should be accompanied by an adult.
Workshop from 2:00 to 3:00
Please visit the Bragg Creek Wild registration booth on May 2nd for the workshop location. Children younger than 10 years should be accompanied by an adult.
Workshop from 2:30 to 3:00
Please visit the Bragg Creek Wild registration booth on May 2nd for the workshop location. Children younger than 10 years should be accompanied by an adult.
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