Branches Silent Auction 2026

COAST

Lethbridge hotel & conference centre

February 2, 2026

Gift Certificate #: 222026

Reference: Branches

With Compliments of the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre

This certificate entitles the bearer to a 1 night’s accommodation in a Premium King Jacuzzi Suite

If you’re looking to explore all that Lethbridge has to offer, there’s no better place to do it than the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre. We’re within walking distance from the serene four-acre Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden as well as Henderson Lake. In the mood for 18 holes? The Henderson Lake Golf Course is just blocks away too. After a long day of work or play come unwind in our restaurant or relax in your super comfy guest room.

Our facilities include:

• Indoor pool and jacuzzi

• Complimentary Wi-Fi & business centre

• Complimentary outdoor parking

• Firestone Restaurant & Bar serving breakfast, lunch & dinner

• On site gaming lounge

To book your reservation please contact Michael Davis at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Regards,

Michael Davis

Director of Sales

Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre

Terms & Conditions:

• Valid until February 2, 2027.

• This offer is subject to availability.

• Not redeemable for cash.

• Not available with any other offer.

• Blackout dates apply and are subject to change. Not available on long weekends.

• Reservations required; original gift certificate must be presented at check-in.

Value: $250