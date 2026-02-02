Branches Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
COAST
Lethbridge hotel & conference centre
February 2, 2026
Gift Certificate #: 222026
Reference: Branches
With Compliments of the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre
This certificate entitles the bearer to a 1 night’s accommodation in a Premium King Jacuzzi Suite
If you’re looking to explore all that Lethbridge has to offer, there’s no better place to do it than the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre. We’re within walking distance from the serene four-acre Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden as well as Henderson Lake. In the mood for 18 holes? The Henderson Lake Golf Course is just blocks away too. After a long day of work or play come unwind in our restaurant or relax in your super comfy guest room.
Our facilities include:
• Indoor pool and jacuzzi
• Complimentary Wi-Fi & business centre
• Complimentary outdoor parking
• Firestone Restaurant & Bar serving breakfast, lunch & dinner
• On site gaming lounge
To book your reservation please contact Michael Davis at [email protected]
We look forward to seeing you soon.
Regards,
Michael Davis
Director of Sales
Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre
Terms & Conditions:
• Valid until February 2, 2027.
• This offer is subject to availability.
• Not redeemable for cash.
• Not available with any other offer.
• Blackout dates apply and are subject to change. Not available on long weekends.
• Reservations required; original gift certificate must be presented at check-in.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a little self-care with this $75 gift card to Honey Haus. Perfect for hair services, beauty treatments, or a fresh new look. Treat yourself or gift it to someone special!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Season Pass – Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden
Value: $160
Expires: August 31, 2026
Starting bid
Includes four movie tickets at Movie Mill.
Value: $24 ($6 each)
Expires: December 31, 2028
Starting bid
Analog Books “Blind Date with a Book” Package
Discover the joy of surprise reading! This package includes 2 wrapped mystery books plus a $20 Analog Books gift card.
Value: $70
Pick up: At Analog Books, under the name Branches Arts
Starting bid
Board game “Lethbridge On Board.” A Lethbridge-themed game featuring local landmarks and community elements. Great for family game night or as a local collectible.
Value: $50.
Starting bid
2023 & 2024 Upper Deck CFL Football Hobby Boxes
Two Upper Deck Canadian Football League hobby boxes, featuring trading cards from the 2023 and 2024 CFL seasons. Each box contains a variety of collectible cards, ideal for CFL collectors and fans.
Value: $45 per box ($90 total)
Starting bid
Acoustic guitar with natural finish. Model: DD44S NAT. Features standard acoustic guitar construction, suitable for playing and collecting.
Value: $180
Starting bid
Honeywell Home Thermostat
Programmable smart thermostat with WiFi connectivity.
Model: TH2110WF4008/U FocusPRO S200. Allows temperature control and scheduling from home or remotely via app. Compatible with most heating and cooling systems.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Sandwich – Cookie Coin
Redeemable for one pint of ice cream and four cookies to create your own ice cream sandwich.
Value: $24
Starting bid
Two vouchers for the first production of the 2026/27 season. The exact show will be announced when the season launches in May 2026. Vouchers can be redeemed for one production each.
Value:
Starting bid
Dr. Parker has performed across the U.S.A, Canada and Haiti. He is also one of the piano professors at the University of Lethbridge. Don't miss the opportunity to host a 30 minute classical favourites concert
A huge thank you to Dr. Parker for donating this gift!
**Please note the successful bidder must have a piano at their home. **
Starting bid
Stay comfortable and show your style with this quality water bottle and hat generously donated by Western Stockman. Perfect for everyday use or outdoor adventures.
Value: $100
Starting bid
A set of organic exotic essential oils by New Roots.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Celebrate the King of Rock & Roll with this Elvis Presley collectors bundle! This fun package includes several Elvis-themed items perfect for fans and collectors alike.
Included in this bundle:
• Elvis PEZ Collectibles set with display case and Elvis CD
• Elvis Presley mug featuring the iconic Jailhouse Rock imagery
• Elvis signature napkin holder
• Elvis playing cards
Whether you’re a longtime Elvis fan or looking for a unique gift, this bundle is a great way to bring a little rock & roll into your home Value: 60$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!