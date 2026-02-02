Hosted by

Branches Arts & Community Development Network

About this event

Sales closed

Branches Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1805 9 Ave N, Lethbridge, AB T1H 1H8, Canada

COAST Lethbridge hotel & conference– 1 night’s accommodation item
COAST Lethbridge hotel & conference– 1 night’s accommodation item
COAST Lethbridge hotel & conference– 1 night’s accommodation item
COAST Lethbridge hotel & conference– 1 night’s accommodation
$125

Starting bid

COAST

Lethbridge hotel & conference centre

February 2, 2026

Gift Certificate #: 222026

Reference: Branches

With Compliments of the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre

This certificate entitles the bearer to a 1 night’s accommodation in a Premium King Jacuzzi Suite

If you’re looking to explore all that Lethbridge has to offer, there’s no better place to do it than the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre. We’re within walking distance from the serene four-acre Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden as well as Henderson Lake. In the mood for 18 holes? The Henderson Lake Golf Course is just blocks away too. After a long day of work or play come unwind in our restaurant or relax in your super comfy guest room.

Our facilities include:

• Indoor pool and jacuzzi

• Complimentary Wi-Fi & business centre

• Complimentary outdoor parking

• Firestone Restaurant & Bar serving breakfast, lunch & dinner

• On site gaming lounge

To book your reservation please contact Michael Davis at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Regards,

Michael Davis

Director of Sales

Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre

 

Terms & Conditions:

 

• Valid until February 2, 2027.

• This offer is subject to availability.

• Not redeemable for cash.

• Not available with any other offer.

• Blackout dates apply and are subject to change. Not available on long weekends.

• Reservations required; original gift certificate must be presented at check-in.

 

Value: $250

Honey Haus – Gift Card item
Honey Haus – Gift Card
$38

Starting bid

Enjoy a little self-care with this $75 gift card to Honey Haus. Perfect for hair services, beauty treatments, or a fresh new look. Treat yourself or gift it to someone special!

Value: $75

Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden – Season Pass item
Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden – Season Pass item
Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden – Season Pass
$80

Starting bid

Season Pass – Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden

Value: $160
Expires: August 31, 2026

Movie Mill – 4 Movie Passes item
Movie Mill – 4 Movie Passes
$12

Starting bid

Includes four movie tickets at Movie Mill.

Value: $24 ($6 each)
Expires: December 31, 2028


Analog Books “Blind Date with a Book” Package item
Analog Books “Blind Date with a Book” Package item
Analog Books “Blind Date with a Book” Package
$35

Starting bid

Analog Books “Blind Date with a Book” Package

Discover the joy of surprise reading! This package includes 2 wrapped mystery books plus a $20 Analog Books gift card.

Value: $70

Pick up: At Analog Books, under the name Branches Arts

Pirate cove – Board game，Lethbridge On Board item
Pirate cove – Board game，Lethbridge On Board item
Pirate cove – Board game，Lethbridge On Board item
Pirate cove – Board game，Lethbridge On Board
$25

Starting bid

Board game “Lethbridge On Board.” A Lethbridge-themed game featuring local landmarks and community elements. Great for family game night or as a local collectible.

Value: $50.

The Vault – CFL Hobby Boxes item
The Vault – CFL Hobby Boxes item
The Vault – CFL Hobby Boxes item
The Vault – CFL Hobby Boxes
$45

Starting bid

2023 & 2024 Upper Deck CFL Football Hobby Boxes

Two Upper Deck Canadian Football League hobby boxes, featuring trading cards from the 2023 and 2024 CFL seasons. Each box contains a variety of collectible cards, ideal for CFL collectors and fans.

Value: $45 per box ($90 total)

Long & McQuade – Denver Guitar item
Long & McQuade – Denver Guitar
$90

Starting bid

Acoustic guitar with natural finish. Model: DD44S NAT. Features standard acoustic guitar construction, suitable for playing and collecting.

Value: $180

Adaptive Heating & Air Conditioning – Thermostat item
Adaptive Heating & Air Conditioning – Thermostat
$40

Starting bid

Honeywell Home Thermostat

Programmable smart thermostat with WiFi connectivity.

Model: TH2110WF4008/U FocusPRO S200. Allows temperature control and scheduling from home or remotely via app. Compatible with most heating and cooling systems.

Value: $120

Cookie Crimes Ice Creamery – Cookie Coin item
Cookie Crimes Ice Creamery – Cookie Coin
$12

Starting bid

Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Sandwich – Cookie Coin

Redeemable for one pint of ice cream and four cookies to create your own ice cream sandwich.

Value: $24


New West – Theatre Vouchers item
New West – Theatre Vouchers
$45

Starting bid

Two vouchers for the first production of the 2026/27 season. The exact show will be announced when the season launches in May 2026. Vouchers can be redeemed for one production each.

Value:


Brad Parker - House Concert item
Brad Parker - House Concert
$500

Starting bid

Dr. Parker has performed across the U.S.A, Canada and Haiti. He is also one of the piano professors at the University of Lethbridge. Don't miss the opportunity to host a 30 minute classical favourites concert 
A huge thank you to Dr. Parker for donating this gift!
**Please note the successful bidder must have a piano at their home. **

Western Stockman - Waterbottle & Cap item
Western Stockman - Waterbottle & Cap item
Western Stockman - Waterbottle & Cap
$50

Starting bid

Stay comfortable and show your style with this quality water bottle and hat generously donated by Western Stockman. Perfect for everyday use or outdoor adventures.

Value: $100

New Roots Organic Exotic Oils Set item
New Roots Organic Exotic Oils Set item
New Roots Organic Exotic Oils Set item
New Roots Organic Exotic Oils Set
$50

Starting bid

A set of organic exotic essential oils by New Roots.
Value: $100


Showcase Comics - Gift Card item
Showcase Comics - Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.

Value: $100

Showcase Comics - Gift Card item
Showcase Comics - Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.

Value: $100

Showcase Comics - Gift Card item
Showcase Comics - Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Showcase Comics & Hobbies, Lethbridge’s local destination for board games, trading cards, comics, and collectibles. Perfect for gamers, collectors, or anyone looking for a fun gift.

Value: $100

Ryan Hart - Elvis Collector Bundle item
Ryan Hart - Elvis Collector Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate the King of Rock & Roll with this Elvis Presley collectors bundle! This fun package includes several Elvis-themed items perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Included in this bundle:
• Elvis PEZ Collectibles set with display case and Elvis CD
• Elvis Presley mug featuring the iconic Jailhouse Rock imagery
• Elvis signature napkin holder
• Elvis playing cards

Whether you’re a longtime Elvis fan or looking for a unique gift, this bundle is a great way to bring a little rock & roll into your home Value: 60$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!