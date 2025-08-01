Building Bridges - Medical Professionals - Promo - Final Days

This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.
Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Thursday 1 Snack and Mix and Mingle
This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.
Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Friday plus
Friday Breakfast, Lunch and 1 snack.
This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.
Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Saturday plus
Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and 2 snacks.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing