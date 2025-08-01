Building Bridges - Medical Professionals - Promo - Final Days

8360 Blackfoot Trl SE

Calgary, AB T2J 7E1, Canada

Medical Professionals - Thursday
free

This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.

Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Thursday 1 Snack and Mix and Mingle

Medical Professionals - Friday
CA$150

This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.

Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Friday plus
Friday Breakfast, Lunch and 1 snack.

Medical Professionals - Saturday
CA$300

This rate is per person and applies to anyone who has past their 2nd birthday.

Ticket includes:
- Educational sessions on Saturday plus
Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and 2 snacks.

