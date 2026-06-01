In this workshop, participants will be introduced to the art of cable knitting. Designed for knitters who are already comfortable working in the round on circular needles, this session will guide participants through the techniques needed to create a stylish and cozy cowl—perfect for anyone from teens to seniors.





What to Bring to the Workshop

Participants should bring the following supplies:

1 skein of worsted weight yarn (approximately 240 yards/220 metres), commonly labelled as Size 4 on commercial yarn labels

A light to medium solid colour is recommended Please avoid dark, variegated, or ombré yarns, as these can make it difficult to see stitch and cable details

One 60 cm (24-inch) circular knitting needle in the size you would normally use with worsted weight yarn (typically 4.5–5.5 mm / US 7–9)

One cable needle or a double-pointed needle that is smaller than your circular needle

7 stitch markers, including at least one locking or pin-style marker to mark the beginning of the round

Scissors

Tapestry needle

Participants should have basic knitting experience and be comfortable knitting in the round.