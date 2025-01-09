CAMBAPalooza 2025

Pre-register for our NEW 10k fat bike race! Race starts at 10am. There are various levels of entry: under 40 years, over 40 years, and e-bike category.
Fat Bike Demo
free
Try one of our demo bikes to test ride a fat bike for yourself. Test yourself on our obstacle course. This activity is great for individuals who are 5'2" + and are new to fat biking.
Group Run
free
Join fellow winter runners. Our guides will take you on a group run around the Nordic trails. Female & male/various level groups available. This activity is great for individuals looking to socialize while running the Nordic trails, as well as learning more about the trail running groups in Canmore.
Group Ride
free
Join like-minded people who want to venture out on the trails. Don't have a fat bike? Make sure to book a fat bike rental in advance from Trail Sports. This activity is great for individuals who are new to fat biking or have some experience and want guidance on the Nordic trails. No tuition is provided.
