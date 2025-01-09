CAMBAPalooza 2025

Join like-minded people who want to venture out on the trails. Don't have a fat bike? Make sure to book a fat bike rental in advance from Trail Sports. This activity is great for individuals who are new to fat biking or have some experience and want guidance on the Nordic trails. No tuition is provided.

