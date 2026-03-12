Canmore & Area Mountain Bike Association

Offered by

Canmore & Area Mountain Bike Association

About this shop

CAMBA's Online Store

T-shirt: Eh-Yo item
T-shirt: Eh-Yo item
T-shirt: Eh-Yo
$40

Let your bear call be heard with our Eh Yo tees. Soft, perfectly fitted t-shirts in men’s and women’s sizing, available in two colours.

T-shirt: Retro item
T-shirt: Retro
$40

Get retro with this vintage-inspired tee, designed for everyday comfort. Available in men’s and women’s sizing, in one colour.

T-shirt: Trail Troll item
T-shirt: Trail Troll item
T-shirt: Trail Troll item
T-shirt: Trail Troll
$40

Show your love for the trails and the CAMBA's Trail Troll. Available in men’s and women’s sizing, in three versatile colours.

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$40

Breathable, high-profile fit with an adjustable snapback closure. Support CAMBA in style. Available in two colours.


Runner Hat item
Runner Hat item
Runner Hat
$40

Support CAMBA and look the part with our high-performance runner hats. Moisture-wicking with an adjustable closure, and available in two colours.


Socks item
Socks
$22

Ride with pride with CAMBA's bike socks. Technical and breathable, with targeted cushioning for shock absorption.

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