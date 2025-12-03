Canmore Summer Theatre Festival Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $80: This gift basket contains a $25 gift certificate for Rusticana Grocery, a bottle of Prosecco, two gourmet chocolate bars and hand crafted soap.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $72: Three colourful 500 piece Indigenous art puzzles, featuring a cougar, an eagle, and a wolf.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $50: A stylish and original handbag made from the tabs from aluminum cans.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $50: A lovely warm vest that is incredibly soft! Size small.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $475: A voucher for 2 tickets to any Banff Centre performance and one night accommodation and breakfast for 2.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $150: Two tickets to your choice of Vertigo Theatre's 2025/26 Season.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $136: Two tickets to your choice of Lunchbox Theatre's 2025/26 Season.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $170: Four Festival passes for the 2026 Canmore Summer Theatre Festive, as well as a tote bag and t-shirt.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $429: One night stay at the Malcolm Hotel in Canmore.
Starting bid
RETAL VALUE $75: A $75 gift certificate for Graze Food & Drink in Canmore.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $136: One Month Pass to the Yoga Lounge in Canmore.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALLUE $80: Two tickets to a 2026 Ghost Walk in Canmore or Banff.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $122: Rocky Mountain Soap Company gift bag with Grove Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, Bath & Body Oil, and Sea Salt Scrub.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $200: An original painting by Sarah Pullman, titles Pines Playing. Sarah is an interior designer, yoga teacher, multidisciplinary artist, and endurance athlete based in Canmore. Her creative work is rooted in a love of light, colour, and movement, often weaving together nature, poetry, and music.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!