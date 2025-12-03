Pine Tree Players
Canmore Summer Theatre Festival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

738 7 St, Canmore, AB T1W 2C7, Canada

Rusticana Gift basket item
Rusticana Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $80: This gift basket contains a $25 gift certificate for Rusticana Grocery, a bottle of Prosecco, two gourmet chocolate bars and hand crafted soap.

Set of 3 Indigenous Art Puzzles item
Set of 3 Indigenous Art Puzzles item
Set of 3 Indigenous Art Puzzles item
Set of 3 Indigenous Art Puzzles
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $72: Three colourful 500 piece Indigenous art puzzles, featuring a cougar, an eagle, and a wolf.

Handmade Purse item
Handmade Purse
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $50: A stylish and original handbag made from the tabs from aluminum cans.

Winter vest item
Winter vest
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $50: A lovely warm vest that is incredibly soft! Size small.

A Night at Banff Centre item
A Night at Banff Centre
$150

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $475: A voucher for 2 tickets to any Banff Centre performance and one night accommodation and breakfast for 2.

2 tickets to Vertigo Theatre's 2025/26 Season item
2 tickets to Vertigo Theatre's 2025/26 Season
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $150: Two tickets to your choice of Vertigo Theatre's 2025/26 Season.

2 Tickets to Luncbox Theatre 2025/26 Season item
2 Tickets to Luncbox Theatre 2025/26 Season
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $136: Two tickets to your choice of Lunchbox Theatre's 2025/26 Season.

CSTF Gift Pack item
CSTF Gift Pack
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $170: Four Festival passes for the 2026 Canmore Summer Theatre Festive, as well as a tote bag and t-shirt.

One Night at the Malcolm Hotel item
One Night at the Malcolm Hotel
$150

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $429: One night stay at the Malcolm Hotel in Canmore.

$75 gift certificate for Graze Food & Drink item
$75 gift certificate for Graze Food & Drink
$25

Starting bid

RETAL VALUE $75: A $75 gift certificate for Graze Food & Drink in Canmore.

One Month Pass to the Yoga Lounge item
One Month Pass to the Yoga Lounge
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $136: One Month Pass to the Yoga Lounge in Canmore.

2 Tickets for Banff Canmore Ghost Walks item
2 Tickets for Banff Canmore Ghost Walks
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALLUE $80: Two tickets to a 2026 Ghost Walk in Canmore or Banff.

Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Grove Gift Bag item
Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Grove Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $122: Rocky Mountain Soap Company gift bag with Grove Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, Bath & Body Oil, and Sea Salt Scrub.

Pines Playing by Sarah Pullman item
Pines Playing by Sarah Pullman
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $200: An original painting by Sarah Pullman, titles Pines Playing. Sarah is an interior designer, yoga teacher, multidisciplinary artist, and endurance athlete based in Canmore. Her creative work is rooted in a love of light, colour, and movement, often weaving together nature, poetry, and music.

