Carnival Culture Connection (CCC) 2026

Kids will take part in a hands-on Carnival Costume Making activity, where they’ll learn how Carnival costumes (“mas”) are designed and created. Families are encouraged to join their children to help build and decorate their costumes using provided materials.
⚠️ Space is limited due to materials. Advance registration is required.
Prepared by Run A Boat
Prepared by Run A Boat
Prepared by Run A Boat
Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone
Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone
Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone
You’ll be asked to select your T-shirt size at checkout. Unisex sizes: XS–XL
$
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