Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

Hosted by

Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

Carnival Culture Connection (CCC) 2026

1359 McKenzie Ave

Victoria, BC V8P 2M1, Canada

Kiddies Carnival Costume Making | 6:30pm - 8:00pm item
Kiddies Carnival Costume Making | 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Free

Kids will take part in a hands-on Carnival Costume Making activity, where they’ll learn how Carnival costumes (“mas”) are designed and created. Families are encouraged to join their children to help build and decorate their costumes using provided materials.


⚠️ Space is limited due to materials. Advance registration is required.

Jerk Chicken Meal item
Jerk Chicken Meal
$21

Prepared by Run A Boat

Stew Peas Meal (Vegetarian) item
Stew Peas Meal (Vegetarian)
$18

Prepared by Run A Boat

Jamaican Beef Patty item
Jamaican Beef Patty
$7

Prepared by Run A Boat

Chicken Roti item
Chicken Roti
$21

Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone

Non-Meat Roti (Vegetarian) item
Non-Meat Roti (Vegetarian)
$18

Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone

Doubles item
Doubles
$7

Prepared by Trini 2'D Bone

CCC 2026 TShirt (Unisex) item
CCC 2026 TShirt (Unisex)
$20

You’ll be asked to select your T-shirt size at checkout. Unisex sizes: XS–XL

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