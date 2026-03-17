Castlegar – Respite Service (In-Home Support)

During the 2-hour session in your Castlegar home, the Respite Support Worker may care for your children, engage them in simple activities, assist with light household tasks (tidying, dishes, folding laundry), and offer friendly support.





This service gives parents and caregivers time to rest, run errands, or recharge while knowing their children are safe and cared for.





Cost: $25 per 2-hour session.





Cancellation Policy: Please provide at least 24 hours notice if you need to cancel. If you cancel in advance, we will provide a discount code to re-book a future respite session.