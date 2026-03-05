Celebrate Her Dinner Gala Silent Auction

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#207-16775 Yonge St #207, Newmarket, ON L3X 2P8, Canada
Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome golf experience, including a golf cart and access to the driving range.
This package includes foursome golf passes to play on Angus Glen’s award-winning championship course, known for hosting the Canadian Open and the Pan Am Games.
With beautifully maintained fairways, scenic landscapes, and a reputation for excellence, Angus Glen offers an exceptional experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Total value: $700
Generously provided by Angus Glen Golf Club.
Starting bid
Join Chef Heather for an unforgettable culinary experience! With a variety of classes to choose from, and in culinary kitchens across Newmarket, learn how to make delicious dishes in a fun and interactive setting, with options for both demonstration-style and hands-on instruction. https://www.heatherstable.ca/
While you cook, enjoy a selection of beautifully curated charcuterie and sip a glass of wine as your meal comes together.
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned home cook, this experience is the perfect blend of learning, connection, and enjoyment.
A memorable experience for two—perfect for a date night or a special outing.
Total Value: $300
Generously donated by Heather Mason, Board Member of the Women's Centre of York Region.
Starting bid
Our Signature HydraFacial is a results-driven treatment that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin in one seamless experience.
Using advanced vortex technology, it removes impurities while infusing medical-grade serums tailored to your skin’s needs—leaving your complexion instantly smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed with no downtime.
Total Value: $199
Generously donated by Skintology.
Starting bid
Capture stunning, personality-driven portraits of your horse or pet in a professional photography session designed to reflect their unique character.
The session includes a consultation, a custom photo shoot, and an in-person image review to select your favourite images for wall art, albums, or other products (sold separately).
Restrictions:
Total Value: $500
Generously donated by Wild at Heart.
Starting bid
Set Includes: 4 x dinner knives | 4 x dinner forks | 4 x dinner spoons | 4 x salad forks | 4 x teaspoons
• 18/10 stainless steel provides maximum corrosion resistance and long-lasting shine
• CUTTING PROPERTIES - All flatware knives under the ZWILLING brand are known for their high and long-lasting cutting performance
• Dishwasher safe
Total Value: $200
Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.
Starting bid
Step onto the ice and enjoy a fun and interactive introduction to curling—perfect for a group outing, celebration, or team event!
Your 2-hour private session includes expert coaching to learn the basics, followed by a friendly game so you can experience the excitement of real play. All equipment is provided—just bring clean, dry sneakers and your enthusiasm.
Group Size: Up to 8 people
Location: York Curling Club, Newmarket
Valid: 2026–2027 Curling Season (mid-October to end of March)
Total Value: $400
Generously donated by York Curling Club (Newmarket).
Starting bid
Enjoy two exceptional Tuscan wines:
A perfect pairing for a special dinner or to add to any wine collection.
Total Value: $136.90
Generously donated by Steven Sinodinos.
Starting bid
This beautifully curated Safari Jungle set includes everything you need for everyday baby care and play, featuring a mix of practical essentials and adorable designs.
The collection includes: a hooded towel, muslin quilt, wet/dry bag, kids’ utensil set, snack plate, and bath toy set—all thoughtfully designed for little ones.
Total Value: $235.70
Generously donated by Loulou Lollipop.
Starting bid
Enjoy premium meats, seafood, and more with this $500 Wild Fork gift card—perfect for stocking your freezer or elevating your everyday meals.
Total Value: $500
Generously donated by Wild Fork.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting live match as AFC Toronto takes on Montréal Roses!
Total Value: $175
Generously donated by AFC Toronto.
Starting bid
For over 20 years, Artage Portraits has created timeless, high-end artwork for distinguished families, including the Prime Minister’s family.
This package includes a private in-studio portrait session and a 14" luxury wall portrait, fully covered and delivered. Suitable for families, couples, or individuals (no pets).
Expiry: Must be redeemed within 3 months (extensions available upon request)
Total Value: $3,000
Generously donated by Artage Portraits.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious self-care package designed for relaxation and indulgence. This thoughtfully curated set includes:
Perfect for unwinding and treating yourself or someone special.
Total Value: $500
Starting bid
• Powerful 300-watt motor
• 9 speeds (6,500-13,000 RPM), including pulse function
• BLDC Motor: Quiet, energy-efficient and high-torque
• ZWILLING winglet blade with piranha teeth
• 600-ml mixing beaker made from BPA-free plastic with vacuum lid
• Long 1.2-m cable for comfortable handling
• Includes cotton bag for practical storage
Total Value: $149.99
Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.
Starting bid
Officially licensed Team Canada 2026 replica jacket, designed to reflect the on-ice look worn by athletes. Created in collaboration with Shelby Gagnon, a 2-Spirit Anishinaabe/Cree artist, and crafted with sublimated technology for durability, flexibility, and breathability.
An exclusive, must-have collector’s item for any Team Canada fan.
Important Note: A men’s large jacket will be available at the gala for display. The successful bidder may exchange for a different size; arrangements will be coordinated at the event.
Total Value: $199.99
Generously donated by Goldline Curling.
Starting bid
2 Adult Flex Ticket General Admissions
Enjoy the flexibility of visiting without a timed reservation! These Flex Tickets allow admission to the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada at any time during operating hours, subject to capacity.
Valid for one visit within 365 days of purchase.
Total Value: $100
Generously donated by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.
Starting bid
This elegant timepiece embodies Scandinavian design with a minimalist silver dial accented by crystal indices and a sleek, ultra-slim stainless steel case. Finished with a flexible Milanese strap and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, it offers both style and durability.
Features precise quartz movement and 5 ATM water resistance, making it a timeless and reliable everyday accessory.
Total Value: $140
Generously donated by Laura McLean, Senior Financial Planner at Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Starting bid
Includes professional hair and makeup, expert posing direction, fine art–quality photography, and professional retouching. The session includes 15 finished digital images.
Total Value: $4,000
Generously donated by Fable Studios Fine Portraits.
Starting bid
Enjoy two exceptional Tuscan wines:
Tenuta San Guido Le Difese and Castel Giocondo Brunello di Montalcino—perfect for a special occasion or to add to any collection.
Total Value: $108.90
Generously donated by Steven Sinodinos.
Starting bid
Staub Ceramic, 28 cm ceramic round serving bowl, cherry
With a volume of three litres, it can hold enough soup or side dishes for a dinner party. When used as a salad bowl, the wide form provides enough room to toss all the leaves and vegetables and mix them with a vinaigrette.
Staub Ceramic Dish
Combined gratin dish and roasting dish is made of high-grade ceramic, with minimal surface adhesion, ensuring that it is easy to clean.
Total Value: $125
Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.
Starting bid
Includes one registration each for the Fall 2026, Winter 2027, and Spring/Summer 2027 programs.
The Livy Method is a lifestyle-based, science-backed program designed to help you lose weight in a sustainable way—without calorie counting or restrictive dieting. Guided by experts, the program focuses on building lasting habits and understanding your body for long-term success.
Total Value: $300
Generously donated by Gina Livy.
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate allows guests to explore our beautiful grounds, vineyard and
production area and learn about Holland Marsh Wineries' philosophy for wine making. Following the tour, guests will be guided through a tasting of 6 of our award-winning handcrafted wines.
Total Value: $100
Generously donated by Holland Marsh Wineries.
Starting bid
Filled with treats for her feet, her hands, her body, and her tummy!
-Luxury foot, hand and body care products
- Bath products
- Cozy throw
- Yummy treats, including tea, a beautiful mug to enjoy it in, cookies, and chocolates
Total Value: $275
Generously donated by Anita Kotsovos, Re/Max Realtron Realty
Starting bid
Generously donated by KidCentral Supply.
Total Value: $150-$175
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate movie night experience with this delicious collection that includes:
Perfect for a cozy night in or an outing to the theatre!
Total Value: $170
Starting bid
Enjoy a fitness and pickleball kit, perfect for the fitness enthusiast. Package includes:
Bally total fitness scale- measures weight, body fat, hydration, bone mass, muscle mass, calories and BMI
Pickleball starter kit- 2 paddles and 4 balls
Foam roller- for those sore muscles
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Beautiful genuine Aquamarine gemstone bracelet.
Aquamarine represents health, luck, love and is known as the stone of courage and protection.
Total Value: $45
Starting bid
Celebrate HIM giftset, featuring:
WAHL Delux 23 piece haircutting kit
GUESS shower gel, body spray, eau de toilette fragrance and travel bag
EVERY MAN JACK glacier bay body soap
A gift for your eyes and your nose
Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Golf lover's dream, featuring:
Volvik power soft golf balls- set of 12
Nike golf gloves
Golf club brush
40 pack golf tees
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Gianello Velocity Vangaurd 44 Link Bracelet Watch & Giftbox
a black metal chronographic-style watch featuring roman numerals and tachymeter-style outer ring. A stylish everyday watch
https://www.gianello.com/product-page/gianello-velocity-vangaurd-44-link-bracelet-watch
Retail Value: $175
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