Celebrate Her Dinner Gala Silent Auction

Join Chef Heather for an unforgettable culinary experience! With a variety of classes to choose from, and in culinary kitchens across Newmarket, learn how to make delicious dishes in a fun and interactive setting, with options for both demonstration-style and hands-on instruction. https://www.heatherstable.ca/





While you cook, enjoy a selection of beautifully curated charcuterie and sip a glass of wine as your meal comes together.





Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned home cook, this experience is the perfect blend of learning, connection, and enjoyment.





A memorable experience for two—perfect for a date night or a special outing.





Total Value: $300





Generously donated by Heather Mason, Board Member of the Women's Centre of York Region.