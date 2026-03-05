Women's Centre Of York Region

Hosted by

Women's Centre Of York Region

About this event

Celebrate Her Dinner Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

#207-16775 Yonge St #207, Newmarket, ON L3X 2P8, Canada

Angus Glen Club - 4 Golf Passes item
Angus Glen Club - 4 Golf Passes item
Angus Glen Club - 4 Golf Passes item
Angus Glen Club - 4 Golf Passes
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a foursome golf experience, including a golf cart and access to the driving range.


This package includes foursome golf passes to play on Angus Glen’s award-winning championship course, known for hosting the Canadian Open and the Pan Am Games.


With beautifully maintained fairways, scenic landscapes, and a reputation for excellence, Angus Glen offers an exceptional experience for golfers of all skill levels.


Total value: $700


Generously provided by Angus Glen Golf Club.

Cooking Class Experience for two item
Cooking Class Experience for two item
Cooking Class Experience for two item
Cooking Class Experience for two
$50

Starting bid

Join Chef Heather for an unforgettable culinary experience! With a variety of classes to choose from, and in culinary kitchens across Newmarket, learn how to make delicious dishes in a fun and interactive setting, with options for both demonstration-style and hands-on instruction. https://www.heatherstable.ca/


While you cook, enjoy a selection of beautifully curated charcuterie and sip a glass of wine as your meal comes together.


Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned home cook, this experience is the perfect blend of learning, connection, and enjoyment.


A memorable experience for two—perfect for a date night or a special outing.


Total Value: $300


Generously donated by Heather Mason, Board Member of the Women's Centre of York Region.

Skintology's Signature Hydrafacial item
Skintology's Signature Hydrafacial item
Skintology's Signature Hydrafacial
$25

Starting bid

Our Signature HydraFacial is a results-driven treatment that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin in one seamless experience.


Using advanced vortex technology, it removes impurities while infusing medical-grade serums tailored to your skin’s needs—leaving your complexion instantly smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed with no downtime.


Total Value: $199


Generously donated by Skintology.

Pet/Equine Portrait Session item
Pet/Equine Portrait Session item
Pet/Equine Portrait Session item
Pet/Equine Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Capture stunning, personality-driven portraits of your horse or pet in a professional photography session designed to reflect their unique character.


The session includes a consultation, a custom photo shoot, and an in-person image review to select your favourite images for wall art, albums, or other products (sold separately).


Restrictions:

  • No cash value and not valid with other offers
  • Limited to the Greater Toronto Area
  • The certificate must be validated within one week of receipt
  • Expires December 31, 2026

Total Value: $500


Generously donated by Wild at Heart.

ZWILLING Flatware Set- 20 PC & Cookbook item
ZWILLING Flatware Set- 20 PC & Cookbook item
ZWILLING Flatware Set- 20 PC & Cookbook
$35

Starting bid

Set Includes: 4 x dinner knives | 4 x dinner forks | 4 x dinner spoons | 4 x salad forks | 4 x teaspoons


• 18/10 stainless steel provides maximum corrosion resistance and long-lasting shine


• CUTTING PROPERTIES - All flatware knives under the ZWILLING brand are known for their high and long-lasting cutting performance


• Dishwasher safe


Total Value: $200


Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.

2-Hour Private Curling Experience for Up to 8 item
2-Hour Private Curling Experience for Up to 8 item
2-Hour Private Curling Experience for Up to 8
$100

Starting bid

Step onto the ice and enjoy a fun and interactive introduction to curling—perfect for a group outing, celebration, or team event!


Your 2-hour private session includes expert coaching to learn the basics, followed by a friendly game so you can experience the excitement of real play. All equipment is provided—just bring clean, dry sneakers and your enthusiasm.


Group Size: Up to 8 people
Location: York Curling Club, Newmarket
Valid: 2026–2027 Curling Season (mid-October to end of March)


Total Value: $400


Generously donated by York Curling Club (Newmarket).

Italian Wine Duo item
Italian Wine Duo
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy two exceptional Tuscan wines:

  • Castello di Ama San Lorenzo Gran Selezione Chianti Classico
  • Branfi Brunello di Montalcino

A perfect pairing for a special dinner or to add to any wine collection.


Total Value: $136.90


Generously donated by Steven Sinodinos.

Safari Jungle Baby Gift Set item
Safari Jungle Baby Gift Set item
Safari Jungle Baby Gift Set item
Safari Jungle Baby Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

This beautifully curated Safari Jungle set includes everything you need for everyday baby care and play, featuring a mix of practical essentials and adorable designs.


The collection includes: a hooded towel, muslin quilt, wet/dry bag, kids’ utensil set, snack plate, and bath toy set—all thoughtfully designed for little ones.


Total Value: $235.70


Generously donated by Loulou Lollipop.

Wild Fork $500 Gift Certificate item
Wild Fork $500 Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy premium meats, seafood, and more with this $500 Wild Fork gift card—perfect for stocking your freezer or elevating your everyday meals.


Total Value: $500


Generously donated by Wild Fork.

Live Soccer Game Tickets - AFC vs. Montréal Roses item
Live Soccer Game Tickets - AFC vs. Montréal Roses
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting live match as AFC Toronto takes on Montréal Roses!

  • Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM
  • Seats: Section 107, Row 7, Seats 21-22
  • Location: BMO Field
  • Ticket transfer: Tickets will be transferred electronically to the successful bidder. 

Total Value: $175


Generously donated by AFC Toronto.

Portrait Experience - Artage Portraits item
Portrait Experience - Artage Portraits item
Portrait Experience - Artage Portraits
$200

Starting bid

For over 20 years, Artage Portraits has created timeless, high-end artwork for distinguished families, including the Prime Minister’s family.


This package includes a private in-studio portrait session and a 14" luxury wall portrait, fully covered and delivered. Suitable for families, couples, or individuals (no pets).


Expiry: Must be redeemed within 3 months (extensions available upon request)


Total Value: $3,000


Generously donated by Artage Portraits.

Celebrate Her: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience item
Celebrate Her: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience item
Celebrate Her: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience item
Celebrate Her: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious self-care package designed for relaxation and indulgence. This thoughtfully curated set includes:

  • Lancôme perfume (50 ml)
  • Kiehl's Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-reducing Night Serum Moisturizer
  • Kiehl's Ultra Facial Hydrating Concentrated Cleansing Bar
  • Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence
  • Youth to the People 15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Facial Serum
  • Kiehl's Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner
  • Beauty Blenders & Puff Set
  • Exfoliating Bath Gloves
  • Enchante Accessories Hair Clips
  • Tahari Luxury Hand Cream Collection
  • Wetbursh Original Detangler
  • Cozy fluffy slippers
  • Under-eye masks
  • Two sleep masks
  • Handcrafted Journal

Perfect for unwinding and treating yourself or someone special.


Total Value: $500

ZWILLING Enfinigy Stick Blender item
ZWILLING Enfinigy Stick Blender item
ZWILLING Enfinigy Stick Blender item
ZWILLING Enfinigy Stick Blender
$30

Starting bid

• Powerful 300-watt motor

• 9 speeds (6,500-13,000 RPM), including pulse function

• BLDC Motor: Quiet, energy-efficient and high-torque

• ZWILLING winglet blade with piranha teeth

• 600-ml mixing beaker made from BPA-free plastic with vacuum lid

• Long 1.2-m cable for comfortable handling

• Includes cotton bag for practical storage


Total Value: $149.99


Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.

Team Canada 2026 Winter Olympic Jacket - (Unisex Replica) item
Team Canada 2026 Winter Olympic Jacket - (Unisex Replica) item
Team Canada 2026 Winter Olympic Jacket - (Unisex Replica) item
Team Canada 2026 Winter Olympic Jacket - (Unisex Replica)
$50

Starting bid

Officially licensed Team Canada 2026 replica jacket, designed to reflect the on-ice look worn by athletes. Created in collaboration with Shelby Gagnon, a 2-Spirit Anishinaabe/Cree artist, and crafted with sublimated technology for durability, flexibility, and breathability.

An exclusive, must-have collector’s item for any Team Canada fan.


Important Note: A men’s large jacket will be available at the gala for display. The successful bidder may exchange for a different size; arrangements will be coordinated at the event.


Total Value: $199.99


Generously donated by Goldline Curling.

2 Adult Flex Tickets to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada item
2 Adult Flex Tickets to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
$30

Starting bid

2 Adult Flex Ticket General Admissions


Enjoy the flexibility of visiting without a timed reservation! These Flex Tickets allow admission to the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada at any time during operating hours, subject to capacity.


Valid for one visit within 365 days of purchase.


Total Value: $100


Generously donated by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

Bering Classic Watch - Polished Silver item
Bering Classic Watch - Polished Silver
$50

Starting bid

This elegant timepiece embodies Scandinavian design with a minimalist silver dial accented by crystal indices and a sleek, ultra-slim stainless steel case. Finished with a flexible Milanese strap and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, it offers both style and durability.


Features precise quartz movement and 5 ATM water resistance, making it a timeless and reliable everyday accessory.


Total Value: $140


Generously donated by Laura McLean, Senior Financial Planner at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Two-Hour Creative Portrait Session item
Two-Hour Creative Portrait Session item
Two-Hour Creative Portrait Session item
Two-Hour Creative Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Includes professional hair and makeup, expert posing direction, fine art–quality photography, and professional retouching. The session includes 15 finished digital images.


Total Value: $4,000


Generously donated by Fable Studios Fine Portraits.

Italian Wine Duo item
Italian Wine Duo
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy two exceptional Tuscan wines:


Tenuta San Guido Le Difese and Castel Giocondo Brunello di Montalcino—perfect for a special occasion or to add to any collection.


Total Value: $108.90


Generously donated by Steven Sinodinos.

Staub Ceramic Bowl & Dish item
Staub Ceramic Bowl & Dish item
Staub Ceramic Bowl & Dish item
Staub Ceramic Bowl & Dish
$30

Starting bid

Staub Ceramic, 28 cm ceramic round serving bowl, cherry

With a volume of three litres, it can hold enough soup or side dishes for a dinner party. When used as a salad bowl, the wide form provides enough room to toss all the leaves and vegetables and mix them with a vinaigrette.


Staub Ceramic Dish

Combined gratin dish and roasting dish is made of high-grade ceramic, with minimal surface adhesion, ensuring that it is easy to clean.


Total Value: $125


Generously donated by ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS CANADA.

The Livy Method: 1-year Weight Loss Program item
The Livy Method: 1-year Weight Loss Program
$75

Starting bid

Includes one registration each for the Fall 2026, Winter 2027, and Spring/Summer 2027 programs.


The Livy Method is a lifestyle-based, science-backed program designed to help you lose weight in a sustainable way—without calorie counting or restrictive dieting. Guided by experts, the program focuses on building lasting habits and understanding your body for long-term success.


Total Value: $300


Generously donated by Gina Livy.

Boutique Wine Tour and Tasting Experience for 4 Guests item
Boutique Wine Tour and Tasting Experience for 4 Guests item
Boutique Wine Tour and Tasting Experience for 4 Guests
$25

Starting bid

This Gift Certificate allows guests to explore our beautiful grounds, vineyard and

production area and learn about Holland Marsh Wineries' philosophy for wine making. Following the tour, guests will be guided through a tasting of 6 of our award-winning handcrafted wines.


Total Value: $100


Generously donated by Holland Marsh Wineries.

Celebrate Her Gift Basket item
Celebrate Her Gift Basket item
Celebrate Her Gift Basket item
Celebrate Her Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Filled with treats for her feet, her hands, her body, and her tummy!


-Luxury foot, hand and body care products

- Bath products

- Cozy throw

- Yummy treats, including tea, a beautiful mug to enjoy it in, cookies, and chocolates


Total Value: $275


Generously donated by Anita Kotsovos, Re/Max Realtron Realty 

Baby Gift Basket item
Baby Gift Basket item
Baby Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • Assorted cotton apparel items
  • Humidifier:  When baby's room is drier than a philosophy lecture, it's time to turn on the BreatheFrida 3-in-1 Humidifier and get some moisture back in the building. The ultimate triple threat, this humidifier also acts as a diffuser and nightlight! Add a few drops of essential oils to naturally soothe and calm your little one, and turn on the nightlight for bedtime visibility.
  • Backpack: Perfect for on-the-go toddlers, this lightweight Toddler Backpack combines practicality and convenience. Designed to be both functional and fun, it easily folds into its own compact pocket for easy storage and portability. Whether you're heading to daycare, a playdate, or a family trip, this backpack is the ideal size for little ones to carry their essentials with ease. Made with our durable Mess-proof fabric that is created from 100% recycled plastics. This cute little backpack is a must-have for busy parents and active toddlers alike!

Generously donated by KidCentral Supply.


Total Value: $150-$175

Movie Lovers Package item
Movie Lovers Package item
Movie Lovers Package item
Movie Lovers Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate movie night experience with this delicious collection that includes:

  • $100 Cineplex Entertainment gift card
  • Vintage popcorn bowl
  • Assorted nuts, truffles and chocolates
  • 5 Premium Popcorn Seasonings:
    • Classic Salted Butter
    • Better White Cheddar
    • Chessy Garlic Parmesan
    • Creamy Dreamy Chive
    • Fiery Hot Pepper

Perfect for a cozy night in or an outing to the theatre!

 

Total Value: $170

Fitness and Pickleball kit item
Fitness and Pickleball kit item
Fitness and Pickleball kit
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a fitness and pickleball kit, perfect for the fitness enthusiast. Package includes:


Bally total fitness scale- measures weight, body fat, hydration, bone mass, muscle mass, calories and BMI


Pickleball starter kit- 2 paddles and 4 balls


Foam roller- for those sore muscles


Total Value: $150


Aquamarine Bracelet- genuine gemstone glass beads item
Aquamarine Bracelet- genuine gemstone glass beads item
Aquamarine Bracelet- genuine gemstone glass beads
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful genuine Aquamarine gemstone bracelet.

Aquamarine represents health, luck, love and is known as the stone of courage and protection.


Total Value: $45

Celebrate HIM item
Celebrate HIM item
Celebrate HIM item
Celebrate HIM
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate HIM giftset, featuring:

WAHL Delux 23 piece haircutting kit

GUESS shower gel, body spray, eau de toilette fragrance and travel bag

EVERY MAN JACK glacier bay body soap


A gift for your eyes and your nose


Retail value: $150

Golfer's dream set item
Golfer's dream set item
Golfer's dream set item
Golfer's dream set
$30

Starting bid

Golf lover's dream, featuring:

Volvik power soft golf balls- set of 12

Nike golf gloves

Golf club brush

40 pack golf tees


Retail Value: $75

Men's Watch & gift box item
Men's Watch & gift box item
Men's Watch & gift box
$30

Starting bid

Gianello Velocity Vangaurd 44 Link Bracelet Watch & Giftbox


a black metal chronographic-style watch featuring roman numerals and tachymeter-style outer ring. A stylish everyday watch

https://www.gianello.com/product-page/gianello-velocity-vangaurd-44-link-bracelet-watch


Retail Value: $175

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