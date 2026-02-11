Centre Stage Presents: Disney's Finding Nemo Jr.

We’ve set our ticket price at just $12 to help keep it affordable for all our neighbours here in Shelburne… but we have a little favour to ask (if you will). 🐠🌊





As a charity, our goal is simple: to keep creativity, confidence, and community flowing for local kids and youth. The real cost of each seat is closer to $25, and that extra gap is covered by generous supporters who believe the arts should be within reach.





So if your heart feels a little “just keep swimming” today, consider adding an extra gift when you purchase your ticket. Your generosity helps young performers laugh, sing, and shine on stage, and helps keep Streams programs strong all year long.





Thank you for supporting youth creativity, no matter the size of your splash, it all matters. 💙