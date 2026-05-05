Chorus Hamilton Member Registration

About the memberships
Covers Chorus Hamilton membership from September 8, 2026 to December 31, 2026.
Covers Chorus Hamilton membership from January 1, 2027 to June 30, 2027.
Covers both terms of the 2026/27 Chorus Hamilton season, from September 2026 to June 2027.
No expiration
Choose this option to complete your registration now and pay your membership fee separately by e-transfer.
Please send $150 for one term or $300 for the full season to [email protected] and include your full name in the message.
Your registration is complete once payment has been received.
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