A choir sings in a church with a conductor facing away from the camera in the foreground.
Chorus Hamilton

Offered by

Chorus Hamilton

About the memberships

Chorus Hamilton Member Registration

1. Term 1
$150

Covers Chorus Hamilton membership from September 8, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

2. Term 2
$150

Covers Chorus Hamilton membership from January 1, 2027 to June 30, 2027.

3. Full Season (Terms 1 & 2)
$300

Covers both terms of the 2026/27 Chorus Hamilton season, from September 2026 to June 2027.

4. I will pay by e-transfer
Free

No expiration

Choose this option to complete your registration now and pay your membership fee separately by e-transfer.

Please send $150 for one term or $300 for the full season to [email protected] and include your full name in the message.

Your registration is complete once payment has been received.

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