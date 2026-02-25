Circulate
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Circulate

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Circulate

About this event

Sales closed

Circulate Sauna

5675 Cunard St

Halifax, NS B3K 1C7, Canada

Add a donation for Circulate

$

Adult Pass
$25

Add on 30 minutes for $5 under the donation option indicating the amount of time you are adding on. Max 2 hours.

Family friendly Saturday only 3-4pm
$10

Pricing for youth & children under 18.

Towel Rental
$5

Forget your towel to sit on? Rent one from us.

Tree Broom (birch, oak, maple)
$25

Support your session with an aromatic, and grounding tree broom. Instructions provided onsite. Choose from maple, birch and oak. Purchase 2 for $45. Use discount code 2BROOMS.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!