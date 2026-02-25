Circulate Sauna

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Add on 30 minutes for $5 under the donation option indicating the amount of time you are adding on. Max 2 hours.
Pricing for youth & children under 18.
Forget your towel to sit on? Rent one from us.
Support your session with an aromatic, and grounding tree broom. Instructions provided onsite. Choose from maple, birch and oak. Purchase 2 for $45. Use discount code 2BROOMS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!