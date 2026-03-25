Civil Society Summit on the AI Industry

About this event
This is our standard ticket for individuals who want to support the cost of organizing the summit.
This ticket is for professionals or those sponsored by their organizations. By choosing this option, you help subsidize tickets for low-income participants and support broader access to the summit.
Get your own ticket and help someone else attend the summit by covering the cost of their participation. This ticket is an act of solidarity and generosity, ensuring greater accessibility for all.
Designed for activists, students, or individuals with limited financial means who are passionate about addressing AI-related crises and wish to participate.
For those deeply engaged in AI-related activism but unable to afford a ticket. Solidarity tickets ensure everyone has access, regardless of their financial situation.
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