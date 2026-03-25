Hosted by

Council of Canadians

About this event

Civil Society Summit on the AI Industry

1212 Rue Panet

Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada

Community Ticket
$50

This is our standard ticket for individuals who want to support the cost of organizing the summit.

Movement Builder Ticket
$180

This ticket is for professionals or those sponsored by their organizations. By choosing this option, you help subsidize tickets for low-income participants and support broader access to the summit.

Pay-it-forward Ticket
$100

Get your own ticket and help someone else attend the summit by covering the cost of their participation. This ticket is an act of solidarity and generosity, ensuring greater accessibility for all.


Accessibility Ticket
$20

Designed for activists, students, or individuals with limited financial means who are passionate about addressing AI-related crises and wish to participate.

Solidarity Ticket
Free

For those deeply engaged in AI-related activism but unable to afford a ticket. Solidarity tickets ensure everyone has access, regardless of their financial situation.

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