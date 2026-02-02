Climate Justice Edmonton Society

Offered by

Climate Justice Edmonton Society

About the memberships

CJE's Climate Comrades

$5 Above a Follow
$5

Renews monthly

This tier is to be a lower barrier to entry for those that would like to support beyond following instagram!

Latte Crowd
$15

Renews monthly

For - get this - the price of just one latte and croissant a month (with a loonie tip for the barista, too!), you can help us grow and achieve our organizing goals!

Online Icon
$25

Renews monthly

Help us keep you in the loop online by covering 1/3rd of our monthly internet bill!

The Laptop Class
$50

Renews monthly

MacBook warriors unite in the fight against fossil fuel corps and the politicians who prop them up.

White Collar Worker
$75

Renews monthly

Have a well-paying job? We'll turn your donation into art build supplies and megaphone batteries.

Champagne Socialist
$100

Renews monthly

Intergenerational wealth? Or just from a generation where building personal wealth was possible? You could literally keep our lights on, and let us focus on fighting for climate justice.

New Year New Calamity
Pay what you can

No expiration

The climate crisis doesn't take a day off but your conscience can - give us a one-time donation and in those moments of climate anxiety, you can remind yourself that you did your part!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!