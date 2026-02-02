CJE's Climate Comrades

About the memberships
Renews monthly
This tier is to be a lower barrier to entry for those that would like to support beyond following instagram!
Renews monthly
For - get this - the price of just one latte and croissant a month (with a loonie tip for the barista, too!), you can help us grow and achieve our organizing goals!
Renews monthly
Help us keep you in the loop online by covering 1/3rd of our monthly internet bill!
Renews monthly
MacBook warriors unite in the fight against fossil fuel corps and the politicians who prop them up.
Renews monthly
Have a well-paying job? We'll turn your donation into art build supplies and megaphone batteries.
Renews monthly
Intergenerational wealth? Or just from a generation where building personal wealth was possible? You could literally keep our lights on, and let us focus on fighting for climate justice.
No expiration
The climate crisis doesn't take a day off but your conscience can - give us a one-time donation and in those moments of climate anxiety, you can remind yourself that you did your part!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!