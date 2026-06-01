In this workshop, participants will explore the fundamentals of colour theory through demonstrations and interactive group activities. Topics will include basic colour terminology, harmonies, and contrasts, while participants experiment with “cut and paste” colour paper sketches to better understand subtle colour relationships. Quilters will leave with practical strategies for enhancing the visual impact of their quilts and creative projects



What to Bring to the Workshop

Participants are asked to bring the following supplies:

Scissors

A small or medium-sized cutting board or cutting mat

A metal straight edge or ruler

A hobby knife

Optional:

A quilt project for live discussions and personalized guidance on colour selection and design choices.

Each participant will create and take home their own colour wheel to use as a valuable reference tool for future quilting projects.