Community Conversations - Part III

This free ticket grants access to Community Conversations: Gathering Three, an intimate, facilitated dialogue experience.





Includes:

Admission to a guided, small-group conversation (limited to 30 guests)

A shared dinner provided by a local favourite

A welcoming, accessible space hosted at Mediation Services Winnipeg

Facilitated dialogue designed to ensure all voices are heard

The opportunity to contribute reflections that inform future Community Conversations

This event is intentionally capped at 30 participants to maintain depth, care, and meaningful engagement.





Please let us know of any dietary restrictions, accessibility needs, or special requirements when registering.





If tickets are sold out, you’re welcome to:

Join the waitlist for future events

Subscribe to our newsletter for updates on upcoming gatherings

For waitlist requests, accessibility needs, or questions, please email [email protected]