EdGE Learning Centre

Hosted by

EdGE Learning Centre

About this event

Community Easter Egg Hunt

3637 16 Ave

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0, Canada

🐣 Ages 0–3 (11:10 AM)
Pay what you can

Includes Easter egg hunt, treat bag, hot chocolate, and access to crafts and play areas.
Please arrive 10–15 minutes before your start time.

🐥 Ages 3–6 (11:20 AM)
Pay what you can

Includes Easter egg hunt, treat bag, hot chocolate, and access to crafts and play areas.
Please arrive 10–15 minutes before your start time.

🐰 Ages 7–9 (11:30 AM)
Pay what you can

Includes Easter egg hunt, treat bag, hot chocolate, and access to crafts and play areas.
Please arrive 10–15 minutes before your start time.

🏃 Ages 10–14 (11:40 AM)
Pay what you can

Includes Easter egg hunt, treat bag, hot chocolate, and access to crafts and play areas.
Please arrive 10–15 minutes before your start time.

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