Circulate

Hosted by

Circulate

About this event

Community Sauna Sessions

5675 Cunard St

Halifax, NS B3K 1C7, Canada

Pass- Adult
$30

8 left!

Welcome to a journey of warmth, rest, and rejuvenation! Each  session welcomes up to 10 people, creating a cozy, shared ritual of  community care with the elements of nature in the city. 

Thermal cycling is 60 minutes. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes before the start time to change, and ease in. After your session, you’ll also have 15 minutes to transition out slowly — no rush.  


There are social conversational and quiet sessions to choose from on Saturdays and Sundays. Sundays 3:00-5:30 is child friendly family time. 


3:00-4:00pm - social

4:30-5:30pm - social

6:00-7:00pm - quiet

7:30-8:30pm - quiet

Children- Teens
$15

8 left!

This fee applies to under 18 years of age during family designated times. Adult accompaniment is mandatory.

Family package 1
$50

8 left!

One adult, 2 children-teens.

Sundays only 3-4pm and 330-430pm.

Family package 2
$60

8 left!

2 adults, 1 child-teen.

Sundays only 3-4pm and 330-430pm.

Inclusive Pricing Sessions - DECEMBER
$10

8 left!

3:00-4:00pm During family friendly social sessions. SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS in DECEMBER

First Time Visit By Donation
Free

8 left!

Add a donation for Circulate

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!