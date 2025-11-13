Community Sauna Sessions

Welcome to a journey of warmth, rest, and rejuvenation! Each session welcomes up to 10 people, creating a cozy, shared ritual of community care with the elements of nature in the city.

Thermal cycling is 60 minutes. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes before the start time to change, and ease in. After your session, you’ll also have 15 minutes to transition out slowly — no rush.





There are social conversational and quiet sessions to choose from on Saturdays and Sundays. Sundays 3:00-5:30 is child friendly family time.





3:00-4:00pm - social

4:30-5:30pm - social

6:00-7:00pm - quiet

7:30-8:30pm - quiet