Courses CRYO 2026

75 + $1 (carbon offsetting): Evening run over a 12 km route | Note: Minimum fundraising amount of $500.00 Please also note that fundraising is mandatory. Only participants who have completed 100% of their fundraising will be able to set off on February 22. For each registration, an additional dollar will be collected to help offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the event. Thank you for supporting our efforts!

75 + $1 (carbon offsetting): Evening run over a 12 km route | Note: Minimum fundraising amount of $500.00 Please also note that fundraising is mandatory. Only participants who have completed 100% of their fundraising will be able to set off on February 22. For each registration, an additional dollar will be collected to help offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the event. Thank you for supporting our efforts!

More details...