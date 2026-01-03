CSA Carsharing Association

About the memberships

CSA Carsharing Association Membership 2026

CSO Membership
$500

Valid for one year

Under 250 vehicles

CSO Membership
$1,500

Valid for one year

251-1000 vehicles

CSO Membership
$5,000

Valid for one year

1001+ vehicles

Mobility Partner
$1,500

Valid for one year

Carsharing supplier, micro mobility, part of the shared mobility eco-system.

Mobility Partner
$3,500

Valid for one year

Carsharing supplier, part of the shared mobility eco-system. Includes one webinar sponsorship in 2026

Public Authority
$400

Valid for one year

Cities, transport authorities, etc.

Non-for-profit organizations
$250

Valid for one year

Includes micro mobility not-for-profits

Independent Consultant
$200

Valid for one year

Expert in sustainable mobility

