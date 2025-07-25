Join us for our 5th Annual Legacy Run/Walk and together, we can bring to light the often-silenced topic of infertility, pregnancy loss, and infant loss.

The PILSC Legacy Run/Walk is a 2km or 5km run/walk (your choice) being held in June at Nose Creek Park, Airdrie (or virtually). This event raises funds and awareness around the impacts of infertility, miscarriage, termination for medical reasons (TFMR), stillbirth, neonatal loss, and sudden infant loss syndrome (SIDS).

Held annually, this family-inclusive event raises vital funds to provide no-cost support and community services through the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre (PILSC). The journey through loss is complex and PILSC believes no one should have to walk through it alone.