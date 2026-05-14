Membership

Legacy Sponsorship

Sponsor Your Milestone DateAs parents of angels, the dates that we associate with our children are momentous. Symbolically each milestone date that passes is a profound reminder of the love we hold deep in our hearts, and the heartache attached. For you, the date burned in your memory could be the day you learned your child no longer had a heartbeat or it could be the due date that never came. Your date could be the day you silently birthed your baby into the world, or perhaps it's the day you gave birth to your living child who later died of SIDS/SUDC. No matter the calendar date, the significance of the love lost is, and forever will be, an indelible mark forever imprinted in our minds and our hearts.As a non-profit organization, we at the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre, are on a mission to connect those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, TFMR, and/or infertility. In commitment to our founding mission, we have created the PILSC Legacy Sponsorship Program to honour parents at any stage of the journey.Our Legacy Sponsorship Program is a tangible way for bereaved parents, grandparents, siblings and friends to honour and acknowledge important milestone dates.