Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre
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Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre

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Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre

Our mission

We support and connect those touched by all experiences of pregnancy and infant loss or infertility through compassionate, no-cost support services; providing healing and community.
Events
Events
PILSC Legacy Run/Walk Silent Auction
Auction
PILSC Legacy Run/Walk Silent Auction
Jun 27, 12:30 PM MDT
14505 Bannister Rd SE #102, Calgary, AB T2X 3J3, Canada
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2026 Annual Legacy Run/Walk
Event
2026 Annual Legacy Run/Walk
Jun 27, 8:30 - 12:30 PM MDT
1691 Main St S, Airdrie, AB T4B 1C5, Canada
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More ways to support us
Donate Today
Donation
Donate Today
In the office next to you. In the house on the corner. At school drop-off. Pregnancy and infant loss touches families every day; often quietly, often unseen. Someone near you is navigating loss right now. They may still be showing up, while quietly carrying grief few people know about.Someone (a health practitioner, a friend, a family member) will mention to them "have you reached out to the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Centre?" Our centre provides free, trauma-informed counselling, peer mentorship, support groups, and navigation services for individuals and families impacted by pregnancy and infant loss. Your donation helps ensure compassionate, specialized support is already there when they need it.When support exists before it’s asked for, families don’t have to explain, justify, or wait. Your generosity helps remove barriers, reduce delays, and ensure care is available the moment someone is ready to reach out.What your gift means: $25 = A peer session with someone who understands.$50 = A counselling session for someone barely holding on.$100 = A comfort box delivered with items of care.$300 = 3 months of peer support through the darkest days.
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Legacy Sponsorship
Membership
Legacy Sponsorship
Sponsor Your Milestone DateAs parents of angels, the dates that we associate with our children are momentous. Symbolically each milestone date that passes is a profound reminder of the love we hold deep in our hearts, and the heartache attached. For you, the date burned in your memory could be the day you learned your child no longer had a heartbeat or it could be the due date that never came. Your date could be the day you silently birthed your baby into the world, or perhaps it's the day you gave birth to your living child who later died of SIDS/SUDC. No matter the calendar date, the significance of the love lost is, and forever will be, an indelible mark forever imprinted in our minds and our hearts.As a non-profit organization, we at the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre, are on a mission to connect those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, TFMR, and/or infertility. In commitment to our founding mission, we have created the PILSC Legacy Sponsorship Program to honour parents at any stage of the journey.Our Legacy Sponsorship Program is a tangible way for bereaved parents, grandparents, siblings and friends to honour and acknowledge important milestone dates.
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Light the Path: Host a Fundraiser
Donation
Light the Path: Host a Fundraiser
A Light the Path fundraiser is any event created by someone like you, individuals, families, businesses, or groups, who want to support families experiencing pregnancy loss, infant loss, and infertility. Your fundraiser can be big or small, simple or creative. Anything done with compassion helps light the way for those who are grieving.Every dollar you raise helps ensure families never have to navigate loss alone.Fundraising Ideas:In honour fundraisersDonation-based workshopsProduct sales Memorial gatheringsBusiness give-back campaignsFitness classesCreative marketsPhotography sessions And so much moreStart a Light the Path Fundraiser Today!
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Our website

https://pilsc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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