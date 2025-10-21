December Holiday Discovery Week at Cool Arts

Hosted by
Cool Arts presents a special Holiday Discovery Program running from December 1 to 18.
For $30, participants choose one time slot per week (for example, every Monday morning from 10 AM to 12 PM) that will stay the same for all three weeks.
Each group will take part in all the activities offered — cooking, music, sewing, and mural painting — discovering a new creative experience each week as the program unfolds.
This pass also includes your Cool Arts membership for the season.
💳 Cost: $30 for the full three-week program
You can pay online using the form below, or send an e-transfer to [email protected].
If paying by e-transfer, please include the student’s name and chosen weekly time slot in the message section.
💳 Cost: $55 for the full three-week program
💳 Cost: $75 for the full three-week program
