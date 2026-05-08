Pine Tree Players

Hosted by

Pine Tree Players

About this event

Directing Workshop

700 Railway Ave

Canmore, AB T1W 1N9, Canada

Full workshop (both dates)
Pay what you can

Tickets to attend both Part 1 - Choosing a Script June 7 6:30-8:30pm as well as Part 2 - Directing Basics and Building a Director's Vision July 26 10am-5pm. Part 1 will give you the intro information needed to select a script, resources for finding scripts, and information on what PTP is looking for in our Call for Director's submissions. Part 2 will give you hands on help with building your director's vision, actually working on your directors submission with a script you have chosen to submit, and some introductory guidance on best directing practices.

Part 1 ONLY: Choosing a Script
Pay what you can

Part 1 - Choosing a Script June 7 6:30-8:30pm


In this short online workshop, Bronwyn will be focusing on finding scripts, what things you should consider when selecting a play, and what Pine Tree Player's are looking for when it comes to play submissions in our Call for Directors.

Part 2 ONLY: Directing Basics & Building a Director's Vision
Pay what you can

Part 2 - Directing Basics and Building a Director's Vision July 26 10am-5pm


This in-person workshop will take place at the Canmore Public Library. This full-day workshop will focus on creating an effective pitch for your play. Bronwyn will walk you through the details of articulating a director's vision and ensuring your play is suitable for the company you are pitching to. She will then walk you through building a director's vision - ideas for performance and design, practical considerations and what your intended audience impact should be. 


In the afternoon, Bronwyn will prepare you how to direct the play itself - she will show you script preparation tools and practices, best practices with collaboration with designers, how to coach and block actors, and tips on successful tablework sessions!

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