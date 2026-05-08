Directing Workshop

About this event
Tickets to attend both Part 1 - Choosing a Script June 7 6:30-8:30pm as well as Part 2 - Directing Basics and Building a Director's Vision July 26 10am-5pm. Part 1 will give you the intro information needed to select a script, resources for finding scripts, and information on what PTP is looking for in our Call for Director's submissions. Part 2 will give you hands on help with building your director's vision, actually working on your directors submission with a script you have chosen to submit, and some introductory guidance on best directing practices.
Part 1 - Choosing a Script June 7 6:30-8:30pm
In this short online workshop, Bronwyn will be focusing on finding scripts, what things you should consider when selecting a play, and what Pine Tree Player's are looking for when it comes to play submissions in our Call for Directors.
Part 2 - Directing Basics and Building a Director's Vision July 26 10am-5pm
This in-person workshop will take place at the Canmore Public Library. This full-day workshop will focus on creating an effective pitch for your play. Bronwyn will walk you through the details of articulating a director's vision and ensuring your play is suitable for the company you are pitching to. She will then walk you through building a director's vision - ideas for performance and design, practical considerations and what your intended audience impact should be.
In the afternoon, Bronwyn will prepare you how to direct the play itself - she will show you script preparation tools and practices, best practices with collaboration with designers, how to coach and block actors, and tips on successful tablework sessions!
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