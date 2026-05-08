Directing Workshop

Part 2 - Directing Basics and Building a Director's Vision July 26 10am-5pm





This in-person workshop will take place at the Canmore Public Library. This full-day workshop will focus on creating an effective pitch for your play. Bronwyn will walk you through the details of articulating a director's vision and ensuring your play is suitable for the company you are pitching to. She will then walk you through building a director's vision - ideas for performance and design, practical considerations and what your intended audience impact should be.





In the afternoon, Bronwyn will prepare you how to direct the play itself - she will show you script preparation tools and practices, best practices with collaboration with designers, how to coach and block actors, and tips on successful tablework sessions!