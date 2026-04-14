Dorm Rooms and Billets for the Civil Society Summit on AI

About this event
This is a reservation for lodging the nights of Thursday May 21 and Friday May 22.
Each single dorm rooms at Concordia University comes with access to shared washrooms, a single bed with linens; desk; wardrobe; refrigerator; sink; and wireless internet connectivity. A Single sleeps a maximum of one (1) person.
The price reflects the high demand for acommodations during that weekend.
This is a reservation for lodging the night of Saturday May 23.
Each single dorm rooms at Concordia University comes with access to shared washrooms, a single bed with linens; desk; wardrobe; refrigerator; sink; and wireless internet connectivity. A Single sleeps a maximum of one (1) person.
The price reflects the high demand for acommodations during that weekend.
You'll be put on a list for a billet in a friendly Montrealer's spare room. We'll try our best to find a billet for you, and confirm directly with you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!