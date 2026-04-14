Hosted by

Council of Canadians

About this event

Dorm Rooms and Billets for the Civil Society Summit on AI

1190 Rue Guy

Montréal, QC H3H 2L4, Canada

Single room at Concordia Univ. (TWO NIGHTS - Thurs and Fri)
$320

This is a reservation for lodging the nights of Thursday May 21 and Friday May 22.


Each single dorm rooms at Concordia University comes with access to shared washrooms, a single bed with linens; desk; wardrobe; refrigerator; sink; and wireless internet connectivity. A Single sleeps a maximum of one (1) person.


The price reflects the high demand for acommodations during that weekend.

Single room at Concordia Univ. (ONE NIGHT - Saturday)
$160

This is a reservation for lodging the night of Saturday May 23.


Each single dorm rooms at Concordia University comes with access to shared washrooms, a single bed with linens; desk; wardrobe; refrigerator; sink; and wireless internet connectivity. A Single sleeps a maximum of one (1) person.


The price reflects the high demand for acommodations during that weekend.

Billet request
Free

You'll be put on a list for a billet in a friendly Montrealer's spare room. We'll try our best to find a billet for you, and confirm directly with you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!