Early Bird Prize: BLUE JAYS TICKETS

Blue Jays vs Twins (2 Tickets)



📅 Saturday April 11

📍Rogers Centre

⏰3:07 p.m.





Section 125, Row 8





Enjoy a fun night filled with excitement, atmosphere, and world-class baseball in the heart of Toronto.





Place any bid before April 11 at 10am. to be entered. One entry per bidder.





Winner will notified, and tickets will be emailed electronically on Saturday April 11th





Important note: The full Celebrate Her Silent Auction launches on April 13, with many more exciting items to bid on!





Zeffy is free for nonprofits. You may see an optional contribution at checkout. Simply select 'other' and enter $0 if you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy fees.