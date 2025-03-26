EdGE Summer Day Camps 2025

Full Day 9:00-3:30

Tuesday-Thursday August 26-28





Get ready to move, play, and create! Story in Motion is a 3-day pop-up camp where mornings are led by emerging dance artist and choreographer Katie Wertz, guiding participants through an Intro to Contemporary Dance. Using improv games, choreographic exploration, and playful tools like drawing and outdoor materials, Katie’s workshops invite campers of all ages to explore movement, express themselves, and connect with others — no prior experience required. Please wear comfortable clothes that allow movement and bring a water bottle.

Afternoons are all about drama, storytelling, and movement games! Campers will dive into improv challenges, group storytelling, character creation, and playful drama games that spark creativity and collaboration.





Whether you love to dance, act, or simply explore new ways to express yourself, Story in Motion offers the perfect mix of imagination, movement, and fun. Join us for three days of creative adventure!