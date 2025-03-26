EdGE Summer Day Camps 2025

3736 16 Ave

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0, Canada

#7: Story in Motion: Aug 26-28 item
#7: Story in Motion: Aug 26-28
CA$165

Full Day 9:00-3:30

Tuesday-Thursday August 26-28


Get ready to move, play, and create! Story in Motion is a 3-day pop-up camp where mornings are led by emerging dance artist and choreographer Katie Wertz, guiding participants through an Intro to Contemporary Dance. Using improv games, choreographic exploration, and playful tools like drawing and outdoor materials, Katie’s workshops invite campers of all ages to explore movement, express themselves, and connect with others — no prior experience required. Please wear comfortable clothes that allow movement and bring a water bottle.

Afternoons are all about drama, storytelling, and movement games! Campers will dive into improv challenges, group storytelling, character creation, and playful drama games that spark creativity and collaboration.


Whether you love to dance, act, or simply explore new ways to express yourself, Story in Motion offers the perfect mix of imagination, movement, and fun. Join us for three days of creative adventure!

#7: Story in Motion: Morning Only item
#7: Story in Motion: Morning Only
CA$90

Morning Only 9:00-1:00pm

Tuesday-Thursday August 26-28


Full Day: Camp #1 Textiles: July 7–10
CA$220

Full-Day: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Camp #1: July 7–10
Textiles with Jackie from So Bright Home

Morning Only: Camp #1: Textiles July 7–10:
CA$120

SOLD out email to be put on the waitlist

Full Day: Camp #2: Skateboarding July 14–17
CA$220

Full Day Skateboarding Camp with Local Supply Co

Morning Only: Skateboarding: Camp #2: July 14–17
CA$120

SOLD OUT

Full Day: Camp #3: July 21–24
CA$220

SOLD OUT

Morning Only: Camp #3: July 21–24
CA$120

SOLD OUT

Full Day: Camp #4: Wood Working July 28–31
CA$220

Sold out

Morning Only: Camp #4: July 28–31
CA$120

SOLD OUT

Full Day Camp #5: Parkour Camp: August 5-8
CA$220

Sold out email to get on the waitlist.

Morning Only Camp #5: Parkour Camp: August 5-8
CA$120

Sold out email to get on the waitlist.

Full Day Camp #6: August 11–14
CA$220

Camp #6 Aug 11-14: Flora, Fauna, Foraging Camp with Samantha Warry

Morning Only: Camp #6: August 11–14
CA$120

SOLD OUT

