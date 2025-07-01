Et Spes Nostra Worship Night (Calgary)

About this event
Grants entry to the Et Spes Nostra Worship Night. This event supports the Singles for Christ Calgary members attending their True North Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Grants entry to the Et Spes Nostra Worship Night. This event supports the Singles for Christ Calgary members attending their True North Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
If you cannot come, but you would still like to support our cause, feel free to choose the donate option (increments of $10). Your financial and spiritual support are much appreciated! This DOES NOT grant access to the Worship Night. This is a donation that goes directly to the conference fund for the members of Singles for Christ Calgary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!