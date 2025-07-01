Couples for Christ Canada

Hosted by

Couples for Christ Canada

About this event

Et Spes Nostra Worship Night (Calgary)

1566 Northmount Dr NW

Calgary, AB T2L 0G6, Canada

General Admission (ages 11 and up)
$20

Grants entry to the Et Spes Nostra Worship Night. This event supports the Singles for Christ Calgary members attending their True North Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Kids (ages 10 and below)
Free

Grants entry to the Et Spes Nostra Worship Night. This event supports the Singles for Christ Calgary members attending their True North Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Support the attendees of the True North Conference
$10

If you cannot come, but you would still like to support our cause, feel free to choose the donate option (increments of $10). Your financial and spiritual support are much appreciated! This DOES NOT grant access to the Worship Night. This is a donation that goes directly to the conference fund for the members of Singles for Christ Calgary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!