This price includes a 15% charge to cover taxes and fees.





Thank you for purchasing a ticket to this event at the Artesian. We sincerely appreciate your patronage - we couldn't do what we do without you! Remember that the fees applied to this ticket go directly to supporting our ongoing activities at the Artesian and the artists presented in our space. Thank you for supporting local!





There is no need to print this ticket! You are welcome to bring this ticket with you as an image on your phone or provide us with your information (Ticket #, Name, Email Address) at the door.





Show Details:

Field Guide

Date: Thursday, July 30th, 2026

Doors: 7:00PM

Show: 8:00PM

Tickets: $28.00 in advance + fees





The Artesian is wheelchair accessible, all-ages, and a proud supporter of positive spaces initiatives with a zero-tolerance policy towards hate, harassment, and/or discrimination. We reserve the right to remove any patron creating an unsafe environment. The accessible entrance is available via a lift, Please ask staff for help if necessary.





We are located at 2627 13th Ave, Regina SK.