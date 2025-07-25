Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre

Fur-A-Purpose 2025

3523 18 Street SW

Calgary, AB T2T 4T9, Canada

The Great Pup Picnic RSVP
Free

Tickets by Donation


Reserve your spot at Fur-A-Purpose: The Great Pup Picnic! This ticket gives you access to all the fun, including crafts for kids and dogs, the $5 doggy menu, and the Tail & Ale Lounge.


A professional pet photographer and a live pet sketch artist will also be on-site, offering keepsakes for an additional fee. A portion of their proceeds will be donated to PILSC. Availability is first come, first served.

