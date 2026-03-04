Gala - Talent Jeunesse 2026

Come cheer on Montreal's next generation of artists! Talent Jeunesse is a family show featuring our young artists in various fields: music, dance, theater, and visual arts. An event filled with talent, creativity, and emotion!

Come cheer on Montreal's next generation of artists! Talent Jeunesse is a family show featuring our young artists in various fields: music, dance, theater, and visual arts. An event filled with talent, creativity, and emotion!

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