Garden Party Brunch: Awards & Fundraiser

About this event
All ticket prices include applicable taxes.
Price before Tax: $110
Take advantage of our early bird rate and join us for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurs
BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001
All ticket prices include applicable taxes.
Price before Tax: $155
Join us for an afternoon of celebration, connection, and community as we honour Black entrepreneurs and support BLK OWNED’s initiatives.. like our Trailblazer 2.0 Cohort graduates
BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001
Recognition in event materials and on-screen acknowledgements including a quarter page ad in the Garden Party Program
Invitation to the exclusive sponsor + nominee networking reception
Opportunity for intentional connection with nominees in your sponsored category
Opportunity to present certificates in your sponsored category during the exclusive reception ceremony
2 tickets to the Garden Party Fundraiser & Awards
Tax Exempt
All ticket prices include applicable taxes.
Price before Tax: $150 each
Celebrate together with a reserved table for 8 so you can enjoy the Garden Party experience with your team, friends, or community
BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001
Recognition in marketing materials: Dedicated social media post + inclusion in promotional materials & a quarter page ad in the Garden Party Program.
Pre and post event recognition (Mailing list + community platform)
Exclusive Sponsor + Nominee Networking Reception: Pre-event opportunity to connect with nominees
A portion of your sponsorship directly supports a Black-owned business contributing to the event
4 tickets to the Fundraiser Event
Tax Exempt
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!