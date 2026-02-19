BLK OWNED

Hosted by

BLK OWNED

About this event

Garden Party Brunch: Awards & Fundraiser

123 King St W

Hamilton, ON L8P 4S8, Canada

Early Bird Special
$124.30
Available until Jun 10

All ticket prices include applicable taxes.

Price before Tax: $110


Take advantage of our early bird rate and join us for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurs


BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001

General Admission
$175.15

All ticket prices include applicable taxes.

Price before Tax: $155


Join us for an afternoon of celebration, connection, and community as we honour Black entrepreneurs and support BLK OWNED’s initiatives.. like our Trailblazer 2.0 Cohort graduates


BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001

Wildflower Award Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition in event materials and on-screen acknowledgements including a quarter page ad in the Garden Party Program


Invitation to the exclusive sponsor + nominee networking reception


Opportunity for intentional connection with nominees in your sponsored category


Opportunity to present certificates in your sponsored category during the exclusive reception ceremony


2 tickets to the Garden Party Fundraiser & Awards


Tax Exempt

Garden Party Group Admission
$1,356
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

All ticket prices include applicable taxes.

Price before Tax: $150 each


Celebrate together with a reserved table for 8 so you can enjoy the Garden Party experience with your team, friends, or community


BLK OWNED HST #: 768691701RT0001

Friends of the Garden Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition in marketing materials: Dedicated social media post + inclusion in promotional materials & a quarter page ad in the Garden Party Program.

Pre and post event recognition (Mailing list + community platform)


Exclusive Sponsor + Nominee Networking Reception: Pre-event opportunity to connect with nominees

A portion of your sponsorship directly supports a Black-owned business contributing to the event


4 tickets to the Fundraiser Event

Tax Exempt

Add a donation for BLK OWNED

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!