Garden Party Brunch Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Don't miss out in joining the celebration! This represents the full cost of executing the Garden Party Brunch Awards & Fundraiser, and it's your last opportunity to secure your place. Be part of the magic before it's too late!
Join us in celebrating community and entrepreneurship with your own reserved table. This package includes 10 tickets, granting your group full access to the Garden Party Brunch Awards & Fundraiser. Enjoy the event together, share the experience, and make lasting memories.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!