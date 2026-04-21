Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie & Area

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie & Area

About this event

Golf Fore Kids Sake

60042 Township Rd 704A

Grande Prairie, AB T8W 5K2, Canada

Early Bird Special
$1,900
Available until Jun 30

Registration for a team of 4 golfers – $1,900


Includes the following:

18 Holes of Golf

Golf Carts (2 per team)

Golfer Swag Bag

2 Complimentary Drink Tickets per Golfer

Dinner & Program


NOTE: **Minimum team handicap of 30, and no more than

2 players per team may have a single digit handicap**

Registration for a team of 4 golfers
$2,200

Includes the following:

18 Holes of Golf

Golf Carts (2 per team)

Golfer Swag Bag

2 Complimentary Drink Tickets per Golfer

Dinner & Program


NOTE: **Minimum team handicap of 30, and no more than

2 players per team may have a single digit handicap**

Title Sponsor
$15,000

Title Sponsor – ARC Resources
Presented by ARC Resources

  • Premier event naming rights
  • Prominent branding across all event signage and materials
  • Exclusive on-course presence and hole sponsorship
  • Top-tier logo placement on all tournament programs and media
  • Recognition as a major 2026 program supporter
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
  • Dinner Sponsor
    Exclusive Opportunity
  • Premium signage at the clubhouse during dinner service
  • Branded hole sponsorship with on-site signage
  • Featured logo placement on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a major 2026 program supporter
Put for Prizes! Putting Green
$4,000

Putt for Prizes – Putting Green Sponsor
Interactive Experience Sponsor

  • Branded presence at the putting green, one of the most popular stops on the course
  • Opportunity to create a fun, engaging experience for participants
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Hospitality Sponsor
$3,500

Hospitality Sponsor
Enhancing the Guest Experience

  • Logo featured on complimentary drink tickets and recognized in the event program
  • Brand visibility across all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
19th Hole Experience Sponsor
$3,500

19th Hole Experience Sponsor
On-Course Hospitality Activation

  • Host a branded food or beverage experience at a course pavilion (we handle all food and beverage service)
  • Engage directly with golfers in a relaxed, high-traffic setting
  • Prominent signage at the hole with your company branding
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Drink Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Drink Cart Sponsor
Mobile Brand Activation

  • Exclusive branding on the drink cart as it travels the course
  • High-visibility exposure with golfers throughout the tournament
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Golf Cart Sponsor
Course-Wide Brand Visibility

  • Your logo featured on every golf cart across the course
  • Continuous exposure with every team throughout the day
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Long Drive Sponsor
$3,000

Long Drive Sponsor
Power & Performance Challenge

  • Brand the Long Drive Contest and associated prizing
  • Signage at the hole during one of the tournament’s most exciting moments
  • Opportunity to engage with participants during the competition
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$3,000

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
Precision & Skill Challenge

  • Brand the Closest to the Pin Contest and associated prizing
  • Signage at the hole during this precision-based competition
  • Opportunity to engage with golfers throughout the contest
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Long Putt Sponsor
$2,000

Long Putt Sponsor
Precision & Patience Challenge

  • Brand the Long Putt Contest and associated prizing
  • Signage at the hole during this fan-favourite challenge
  • Opportunity to engage with golfers throughout the contest
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Event Gift Sponsor
$1,500

Event Gift Sponsor
Player Experience Partner

  • Be part of the golfer experience through curated gift packages
  • Opportunity to include branded items or promotional materials
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Chances Board Sponsor
$2,000

Chances Board Sponsor
Fan-Favourite Activation

  • Brand one of the event’s most popular attractions
  • High-visibility signage at the Chances Board
  • Opportunity to showcase branded prizes or promotional items
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Hole in One Sponsor
$1,000

Hole Sponsor
On-Course Brand Presence

  • Your company signage featured at a designated hole
  • Visibility with all golfers as they move through the course
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
Hole Sponsor
$500

On-Course Brand Presence

  • Your company signage featured at a designated hole
  • Consistent exposure as golfers move through the course
  • Company logo featured on all tournament programs and event media
  • Recognition on our website as a 2026 program supporter
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