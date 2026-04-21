Golf Fore Kids Sake

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About this event
Registration for a team of 4 golfers – $1,900
Includes the following:
18 Holes of Golf
Golf Carts (2 per team)
Golfer Swag Bag
2 Complimentary Drink Tickets per Golfer
Dinner & Program
NOTE: **Minimum team handicap of 30, and no more than
2 players per team may have a single digit handicap**
Includes the following:
18 Holes of Golf
Golf Carts (2 per team)
Golfer Swag Bag
2 Complimentary Drink Tickets per Golfer
Dinner & Program
NOTE: **Minimum team handicap of 30, and no more than
2 players per team may have a single digit handicap**
Title Sponsor – ARC Resources
Presented by ARC Resources
Putt for Prizes – Putting Green Sponsor
Interactive Experience Sponsor
Hospitality Sponsor
Enhancing the Guest Experience
19th Hole Experience Sponsor
On-Course Hospitality Activation
Drink Cart Sponsor
Mobile Brand Activation
Golf Cart Sponsor
Course-Wide Brand Visibility
Long Drive Sponsor
Power & Performance Challenge
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
Precision & Skill Challenge
Long Putt Sponsor
Precision & Patience Challenge
Event Gift Sponsor
Player Experience Partner
Chances Board Sponsor
Fan-Favourite Activation
Hole Sponsor
On-Course Brand Presence
On-Course Brand Presence
$
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