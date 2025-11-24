EdGE Learning Centre

Hosted by

EdGE Learning Centre

About this raffle

Heartwood Annual Holiday Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$2

🎄 EdGE Christmas Raffle Basket 🎄  

Support education and community engagement through our Heartwood Program by entering our festive raffle!  

Prizes: 

🎁 1st Prize: Holiday Gift Basket ($200 value)  

🎁 2nd Prize: Fresh Lucky Lotto Wreath ($150 value)  


Thank you for helping us enrich home learners' education and create meaningful community opportunities through your support. 💜 

5 chances of winning
$10

🎄 EdGE Christmas Raffle Basket 🎄  

Support education and community engagement through our Heartwood Program by entering our festive raffle!  

Prizes: 

🎁 1st Prize: Holiday Gift Basket ($200 value)  

🎁 2nd Prize: Fresh Lucky Lotto Wreath ($150 value)  

Thank you for helping us enrich home learners' education and create meaningful community opportunities through your support. 💜 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!