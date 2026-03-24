Historical Black Figures Art Series

About this event
10 left!
Two-session project inspired by Harriet Tubman. Participants will create a four-piece ceramic coaster set connected to freedom, bravery, and journey.
Ages: 13 to 24
10 left!
Two-session project inspired by Maya Angelou. Participants will create a custom journal cover connected to voice, creativity, and self-expression.
Ages: 13 to 24
10 left!
Two-session beading project inspired by Katherine Johnson. Participants will create a space-inspired beaded piece celebrating discovery, math, and Black excellence in STEM.
Ages: 13 to 24
10 left!
Two-session shadow box project inspired by Viola Desmond. Participants will create a 3D artwork connected to courage, justice, and standing up for what is right.
10 left!
Two-session clay project inspired by George Washington Carver. Participants will create a botanical relief tile connected to plants, nature, and innovation.
13 to 24
10 left!
Join the waitlist if the participant is interested in additional projects beyond their two registered selections, or if a project is full. Please indicate the projects of interest in the questions section. We will contact you if space becomes available.
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