Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

Hosted by

Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

About this event

Historical Black Figures Art Series

10045 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5P 2P7, Canada

Harriet Tubman — May 2 and May 9
Free

10 left!

Two-session project inspired by Harriet Tubman. Participants will create a four-piece ceramic coaster set connected to freedom, bravery, and journey.


Ages: 13 to 24

Maya Angelou — May 30 and June 6
Free

10 left!

Two-session project inspired by Maya Angelou. Participants will create a custom journal cover connected to voice, creativity, and self-expression.


Ages: 13 to 24

Katherine Johnson — June 13 and June 20
Free

10 left!

Two-session beading project inspired by Katherine Johnson. Participants will create a space-inspired beaded piece celebrating discovery, math, and Black excellence in STEM.


Ages: 13 to 24

Viola Desmond — June 27 and July 4
Free

10 left!

Two-session shadow box project inspired by Viola Desmond. Participants will create a 3D artwork connected to courage, justice, and standing up for what is right.

George Washington Carver — July 25 and August 8
Free

10 left!

Two-session clay project inspired by George Washington Carver. Participants will create a botanical relief tile connected to plants, nature, and innovation.


13 to 24

General Waitlist
Free

10 left!

Join the waitlist if the participant is interested in additional projects beyond their two registered selections, or if a project is full. Please indicate the projects of interest in the questions section. We will contact you if space becomes available.

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