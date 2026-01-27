About this event
General admission tickets are available for $50 per person and include entry to the Ramadan Community Iftar Dinner
Support our Ramadan Community Iftar by sponsoring a table for $400, which includes 8 reserved seats for your family, friends, or guests. This sponsorship helps strengthen community connections and supports the organization of our Ramadan Iftar gathering. Sponsors will be recognized as community supporters at the event. Your support plays an important role in bringing our community together during this blessed month.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!