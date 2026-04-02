Introduction to mosses and allies

About this event
Discounted tuition for students and seniors (65+) who reside in Nova Scotia. Student ID or valid government-issued ID may be requested upon registration to verify status.
Regularly-priced tuition for professionals and amateurs who currently reside or work in Nova Scotia.
Discounted tuition for students and seniors who currently reside and work outside of Nova Scotia.
Regularly-priced tuition for professionals and amateurs who currently reside and work outside of Nova Scotia.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!