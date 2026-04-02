Natural History Field School

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Natural History Field School

About this event

Introduction to mosses and allies

1747 Summer St

Halifax, NS B3H 3A6, Canada

Nova Scotian student / senior
$400

Discounted tuition for students and seniors (65+) who reside in Nova Scotia. Student ID or valid government-issued ID may be requested upon registration to verify status.

Nova Scotian regular
$650

Regularly-priced tuition for professionals and amateurs who currently reside or work in Nova Scotia.

Out of province student / senior
$550

Discounted tuition for students and seniors who currently reside and work outside of Nova Scotia.

Out of province regular
$750

Regularly-priced tuition for professionals and amateurs who currently reside and work outside of Nova Scotia.

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