Shop

Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History Field School's Shop

Welcome to our online shop!The items purchased here are required or recommended for students in our courses, and generally sold at cost, or with a very small markup to cover shipping and handling. As with our tuition fees, any proceeds go towards supporting research and programming at the Nova Scotia Museum. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History Field School