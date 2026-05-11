Natural History Field School

Natural History Field School

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Our mission

Natural History Field School fosters a deeper understanding of biodiversity through hands-on learning experiences in nature. They focus on educating participants about ecosystems, species identification, and conservation, promoting environmental stewardship.
Past events
Past events
Introduction to mosses and allies
Event
Introduction to mosses and allies
May 11, 8:00 AM - May 15, 5:00 PM ADT
1747 Summer St, Halifax, NS B3H 3A6, Canada
More ways to support us
Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History Field School's Shop
Shop
Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History Field School's Shop
Welcome to our online shop!The items purchased here are required or recommended for students in our courses, and generally sold at cost, or with a very small markup to cover shipping and handling. As with our tuition fees, any proceeds go towards supporting research and programming at the Nova Scotia Museum. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History Field School
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Our website

https://museum.novascotia.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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