photo of music score
Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

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Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

About this event

🎶 Join the FYC 2026 Choir

1 Georgian Dr

Barrie, ON L4M 1E9, Canada

Toronto St. Gregorios (Professional Court) FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Toronto St. Thomas FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Ottawa St. Thomas FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Ottawa St. George FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Norval St. Gregorios Indian Orthodox Toronto FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Vancouver St. George FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Ajax St. Mary's FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Calgary St. Mary's FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Hamilton St. John's FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Chilliwack St. Mary's FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

Kitchener St. Mary's FYC Participant
Free

I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.

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