🎶 Join the FYC 2026 Choir

About this event
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
I am a registered participant of FYC 2026 and would like to be considered for the FYC Choir.
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