Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

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Our mission

The Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and fellowship, aiming to strengthen Orthodox Christian identity and nurture families and youth in a changing world.
Events
Events
Sponsorship- FYC 2026
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Sponsorship- FYC 2026
Jul 2, 3:00 PM - Jul 4, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Georgian Dr, Barrie, ON L4M 1E9, Canada
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FYC 2026 Souvenir Advertisement Campaign
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FYC 2026 Souvenir Advertisement Campaign
Jul 2, 3:00 PM - Jul 4, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Georgian Dr, Barrie, ON L4M 1E9, Canada
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Family and Youth Conference of Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church - 2026
Event
Family and Youth Conference of Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church - 2026
Jul 2, 3:00 PM - Jul 4, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Georgian Dr, Barrie, ON L4M 1E9, Canada
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More ways to support us
Support the Mission of FYC 2026
Donation
Support the Mission of FYC 2026
Support the First Family & Youth Conference of the Diocese of CanadaThe Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church prayerfully invites your support for the first-ever Family & Youth Conference (FYC 2026), to be held from July 2–4, 2026 at Georgian College, Barrie, Ontario.FYC 2026 is a historic diocesan initiative that seeks to bring together families, youth, clergy, and faithful from across Canada for a meaningful time of worship, spiritual reflection, fellowship, and growth in the Orthodox faith under the theme: Timeless Truth for a Changing World.The conference will include Divine Liturgy, canonical prayers, spiritual reflections, family and youth sessions, workshops, fellowship opportunities, special sessions for children, and participation from various spiritual organizations and ministries within the Church.FYC 2026 will feature spiritual leadership, keynote sessions, and guidance from:H.G. Zachariah Mar NicholovosAssistant Metropolitan, Diocese of CanadaVery. Rev. Dr. Johns Abraham Konat Reesh Cor EpiscopaMalankara MalpanRev. Fr. Dr. Timothy (Tenny) ThomasDirector of Sunday School Ministry, Northeast American DioceseRev. Fr. Dr. Abraham (Abey) GeorgeVicar, St. Thomas Church, Long IslandMany faithful may wish to support this diocesan mission even if they are unable to personally participate in the conference. This platform provides an opportunity to prayerfully contribute towards the spiritual formation of families and youth and to support this important initiative of the Diocese of Canada.Your generous support will help make FYC 2026 accessible, meaningful, and spiritually enriching for participants from across the country.Every contribution, regardless of size, is deeply appreciated and becomes part of this shared journey of faith, fellowship, and service to the Church.Contact us: [email protected] 2026Timeless Truth for a Changing World
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Our website

https://www.mosccanada.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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