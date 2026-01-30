1st Kamloops Scouts
1st Kamloops Scouts

1st Kamloops Scouts

About this event

Kamloops Scout Vehicle Rally Registration

Aberdeen Mall

1320 Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops, BC V1S 1J2, Canada

Beaver Buggy
$15

Enter the name of each car builder for registration. All names are kept private.

Kub Kar
$15

Enter the name of each car builder for registration. All names are kept private.

Scout Truck
$15

Enter the name of each car builder for registration. All names are kept private.

Outlaw Kub Kar
Pay what you can

Adults and Venturers Only


Proceeds will be donated to A Way Home Kamloops. Donate what you can, minimum donation is $15.


*etransfer code does not work with Outlaw cars, must be paid here or registered on day of the races.

