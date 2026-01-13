Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre

Offered by

Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre

About the memberships

Legacy Sponsorship

1 Milestone Date Sponsorship
$125

Valid until June 4, 2027

Cement your milestone date on our PILSC Calendar by donating a minimum of $125. Your child's name and milestone date will be displayed on our homepage and in a monthly social media post.


Your sponsorship donation is for one calendar year and will need to be renewed annually. Please submit at least 72 hours before the announcement date to ensure it appears on our website and social media.

2 Milestone Dates Sponsorship
$250

Valid until June 4, 2027

Cement your milestone dates on our PILSC Calendar by donating a minimum of $250. Your child's names and milestone dates will be displayed on our homepage and in a monthly social media post.


Your sponsorship donation is for one calendar year and will need to be renewed annually. Please submit at least 72 hours before the announcement dates to ensure it appears on our website and social media.

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