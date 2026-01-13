Legacy Sponsorship

About the memberships
Valid until June 4, 2027
Cement your milestone date on our PILSC Calendar by donating a minimum of $125. Your child's name and milestone date will be displayed on our homepage and in a monthly social media post.
Your sponsorship donation is for one calendar year and will need to be renewed annually. Please submit at least 72 hours before the announcement date to ensure it appears on our website and social media.
Valid until June 4, 2027
Cement your milestone dates on our PILSC Calendar by donating a minimum of $250. Your child's names and milestone dates will be displayed on our homepage and in a monthly social media post.
Your sponsorship donation is for one calendar year and will need to be renewed annually. Please submit at least 72 hours before the announcement dates to ensure it appears on our website and social media.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!